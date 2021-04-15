Fire & Access Artisan Middelburg

Fire & Access Artisan required at the Middelburg site of a national concern.

Minimum Requirements

N4 Electrical Engineering

Single-phase Trade Tested Electrician preferred

Valid SA Driver’s License

Relevant experience: Hardware and Software (IT) pertaining to Fire Detection and/or Access Control and Technical Security Systems and/or Building Monitoring Systems.

Duties will include but not be limited to

Fulfil requirements of job cards as per client and company requirements, ensuring all equipment is serviced in accordance with schedule, preventative or emergency fault rectification.

Investigations, evaluations and restorations of problems identified.

Desired Skills:

fire detector

access control

building monitoring system

