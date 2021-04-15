Fire & Access Artisan Middelburg

Fire & Access Artisan required at the Middelburg site of a national concern.
Minimum Requirements
- N4 Electrical Engineering
- Single-phase Trade Tested Electrician preferred
- Valid SA Driver’s License
- Relevant experience: Hardware and Software (IT) pertaining to Fire Detection and/or Access Control and Technical Security Systems and/or Building Monitoring Systems.
Duties will include but not be limited to
- Fulfil requirements of job cards as per client and company requirements, ensuring all equipment is serviced in accordance with schedule, preventative or emergency fault rectification.
- Investigations, evaluations and restorations of problems identified.
Desired Skills:
- fire detector
- access control
- building monitoring system