Foreman – Mining Equipment

Our client in the construction, mining, and lifting equipment industry is looking for a Foreman to join their team in Vredendal.
The purpose of the role is to Manage Service team activities on site.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Communicate with service team and off-site resources
- Communicate planned maintenance with Mine Engineers
- Attend all Mine meetings
- Custodian for team safety
- Communicate regularly with team via toolbox talks
- Communicate with sub-contractors
- Co-ordinate/control output of service team
- Control billing of all service team outputs
- Rework measured to understand team output quality and training needs
- Align training for team members with Mine expectations
- Create a culture of excellence in service delivery
REQUIREMENTS:
- Grade 12 / Matric / N3 / National Vocational / Technical Certificate
- Diploma / N3+ Advantageous
- Valid driver’s license
- Minimum of 5 years in a supervisory role
- Stress Tolerance
- Initiative / Perseverance
- Interpersonal Skills
- Teamwork
- Problem-Solving abilities
- Organizational skills & Attention to detail
Desired Skills:
- supervisor
- mining
- heavy equipment
- foreman
- engineering