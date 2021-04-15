Foreman – Mining Equipment

Apr 15, 2021

Our client in the construction, mining, and lifting equipment industry is looking for a Foreman to join their team in Vredendal.

The purpose of the role is to Manage Service team activities on site.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Communicate with service team and off-site resources
  • Communicate planned maintenance with Mine Engineers
  • Attend all Mine meetings
  • Custodian for team safety
  • Communicate regularly with team via toolbox talks
  • Communicate with sub-contractors
  • Co-ordinate/control output of service team
  • Control billing of all service team outputs
  • Rework measured to understand team output quality and training needs
  • Align training for team members with Mine expectations
  • Create a culture of excellence in service delivery

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Grade 12 / Matric / N3 / National Vocational / Technical Certificate
  • Diploma / N3+ Advantageous
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Minimum of 5 years in a supervisory role
  • Stress Tolerance
  • Initiative / Perseverance
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • Teamwork
  • Problem-Solving abilities
  • Organizational skills & Attention to detail

Desired Skills:

  • supervisor
  • mining
  • heavy equipment
  • foreman
  • engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position