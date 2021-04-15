Foreman – Mining Equipment

Our client in the construction, mining, and lifting equipment industry is looking for a Foreman to join their team in Vredendal.

The purpose of the role is to Manage Service team activities on site.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Communicate with service team and off-site resources

Communicate planned maintenance with Mine Engineers

Attend all Mine meetings

Custodian for team safety

Communicate regularly with team via toolbox talks

Communicate with sub-contractors

Co-ordinate/control output of service team

Control billing of all service team outputs

Rework measured to understand team output quality and training needs

Align training for team members with Mine expectations

Create a culture of excellence in service delivery

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 / Matric / N3 / National Vocational / Technical Certificate

Diploma / N3+ Advantageous

Valid driver’s license

Minimum of 5 years in a supervisory role

Stress Tolerance

Initiative / Perseverance

Interpersonal Skills

Teamwork

Problem-Solving abilities

Organizational skills & Attention to detail

Desired Skills:

supervisor

mining

heavy equipment

foreman

engineering

