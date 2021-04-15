PLEASE READ THE SPEC CAREFULLY BEFORE APPLYING.
Our client is looking for a React Front End Developer with decent Azure to handle bash scripts, deployment pipelines etc.
You have/are:
- Great attention to detail
- A love for a great user experience
- Team player – must be willing to ask for help or assistance instead of burning hours struggling
- with a problem
- A curious nature
- Organised individual
Knowledge and Experience Required:
This position specifically needs a React developer.
- HTML5, CSS3 (Bootstrap 4)
- CSS pre-processing (LESS and SASS)
- NPM and Grunt
- Client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, including React, React Native and JQuery
- Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX/REST/JSON – The application loads external APis on every page.
- User input validation (checking form data before it is submitted)
- Knowledge of image authoring tools to be able to crop, resize, or perform adjustments on an image. Familiarity with tools such as Photoshop, Adobe XD. Adobe XD would be to your advantage.
- Versioning and Git
Bonus Experience:
- Azure experience in terms of bash scripts, deployment pipelines.
- Hybrid mobile application development in React Native
- Experience with packaging frameworks like Cordova/PhoneGap/Xamarin
- Based in Visual Studio/Code with Umbraco/MVC based CMS integration experience
Responsibilities:
- Convert UI designs to HTML/CSS/JavaScript. This means you will translate the UI/UX design wireframes to actual code that will produce visual elements of the application
- Develop new user-facing features and patterns
- Build reusable code and libraries for future use (design systems)
- Consult on the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs, troubleshoot problems with the Consultants.
- Optimize applications for responsiveness, speed and scalability
- Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders
- Front-end into CMS integration (Umbraco would be a bonus)
Desired Skills:
- React
- HTML5
- CSS3
- Bootstrap
- SASS
- LESS
- NPM
- Grunt
- Javascript
- React Native
- JQuery
- AJAX
- REST
- JSON
- Photoshop
- Adobe XD
- Versioning
- Git
- Azure
- Bash scripts
- Cordova
- PhoneGap
- Xamarin
- Visual Studio
- Umbraco
- attention to detail
- team player
- user experience
- organised
- Front End Developer
- MVC frameworks
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Our client believes in investing their time, skills and knowledge in close partnerships with their customers. They create amazing digital experiences that offer real value and a significant return on investment for their clients. Good values, teamwork and always learning.