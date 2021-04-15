Front End Developer

PLEASE READ THE SPEC CAREFULLY BEFORE APPLYING.

Our client is looking for a React Front End Developer with decent Azure to handle bash scripts, deployment pipelines etc.

You have/are:

Great attention to detail

A love for a great user experience

Team player – must be willing to ask for help or assistance instead of burning hours struggling

with a problem

A curious nature

Organised individual

Knowledge and Experience Required:

This position specifically needs a React developer.

HTML5, CSS3 (Bootstrap 4)

CSS pre-processing (LESS and SASS)

NPM and Grunt

Client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, including React, React Native and JQuery

Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX/REST/JSON – The application loads external APis on every page.

User input validation (checking form data before it is submitted)

Knowledge of image authoring tools to be able to crop, resize, or perform adjustments on an image. Familiarity with tools such as Photoshop, Adobe XD. Adobe XD would be to your advantage.

Versioning and Git

Bonus Experience:

Azure experience in terms of bash scripts, deployment pipelines.

Hybrid mobile application development in React Native

Experience with packaging frameworks like Cordova/PhoneGap/Xamarin

Based in Visual Studio/Code with Umbraco/MVC based CMS integration experience

Responsibilities:

Convert UI designs to HTML/CSS/JavaScript. This means you will translate the UI/UX design wireframes to actual code that will produce visual elements of the application

Develop new user-facing features and patterns

Build reusable code and libraries for future use (design systems)

Consult on the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs, troubleshoot problems with the Consultants.

Optimize applications for responsiveness, speed and scalability

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders

Front-end into CMS integration (Umbraco would be a bonus)

Desired Skills:

React

HTML5

CSS3

Bootstrap

SASS

LESS

NPM

Grunt

Javascript

React Native

JQuery

AJAX

REST

JSON

Photoshop

Adobe XD

Versioning

Git

Azure

Bash scripts

Cordova

PhoneGap

Xamarin

Visual Studio

Umbraco

attention to detail

team player

user experience

organised

Front End Developer

MVC frameworks

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client believes in investing their time, skills and knowledge in close partnerships with their customers. They create amazing digital experiences that offer real value and a significant return on investment for their clients. Good values, teamwork and always learning.

Learn more/Apply for this position