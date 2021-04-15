Front End Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic eCommerce platform seeks a talented and motivated Front End Web Developer to join their growing team and combine the art of design with the art of programming. A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role is required. Understanding of web markup, HTML, CSS3, Server-side CSS pre-processing platforms, such as LESS, SASS, client-side scripting, JavaScript frameworks, including Jquery. A good understanding of React or Vue, testing libraries such as Jest, server wide web frameworks such as Ruby on Rails will be a massive [URL Removed] Develop new user-facing features. • Build reusable code and libraries for future use. • Ensure the technical feasibility of UI / UX designs. • Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability. • Assure that all user input is validated before submitting to back-end. • Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders. REQUIREMENTS:• A minimum of 3 years working experience as a Front End Software Developer. • Proficient understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3. • Basic understanding of server-side CSS pre-processing platforms, such as LESS and SASS. • Proficient understanding of client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, including jQuery.• A good understanding of React or Vue.• A good understanding of testing libraries such as Jest. • Understanding of server-side web frameworks such as Ruby on Rails will be a massive plus. • Experience with Sketch or Figma is beneficial.

