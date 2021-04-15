Full Stack Developer (C# .NET Core) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
The company requires a Full Stack Software Developer who has the same level of passion for high quality software solutions. You will be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment of each new product. As a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and back end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. Develop and maintaining web applications. Create automated and scalable solutions. Develop reusable code and libraries for future use. Translate UI and UX wireframes to visual elements of the application. Integrate frontend and backend aspects of the application. Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency. Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
Experience
- 5 years proven experience in software development (A relevant 3 year degree / diploma in IT) OR
- 7 years’ proven software development
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Software Development
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology
Knowledge
Essential experience in the following skill set is required:
Minimum:
- JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS
- Backend development with C#, .Net Core and Entity framework
- Entity framework
- Write effective API’s (REST / Swagger)
- Write effective Unit Tests (TDD)
- Write effective Front-end Code following Capitec’s UX Standards
- Git source code version control
- SQL
- Application Architecture & Design
- Application and Data integration
Ideal:
- Mobile Development (Native or Hybrid)
- CI/CD (e.g Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc)
- OAuth 2.0
- Solution profiling and tracing
- Linux, Docker, Kubernetes
- DevOps and Automation
- AWS
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals