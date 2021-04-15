Full Stack .NET Developer

POSITION IS FOR RELOCATION / EMIGRATION TO NETHERLANDS ONLY

Vacancy Description

We are looking for a developer to further expand our platform. As a Full stack developer you will work with all parts of our platform, from server to client. Whether it’s fixing existing bugs or creating new functionality, you always do your best work.

About the ideal candidate:

Programming is your passion, you think in code. You stay informed of the changes and new developments in your field. You are interested in the entire process from server to client. You like to deliver a functional application that also looks good. You can work independently, but you can also assert yourself in a team. You are critical of your own work and do not settle for the quick and dirty fix.

What are you going to do:

You will maintain and further developing our platform.

You perform tasks in frontend development, backend development and testing.

You help with the design of new applications.

You contribute to the knowledge of the team by exchanging feedback and giving your opinion about areas for improvement.

You help with coordinating the rollout of new versions of applications to the cloud.

You work closely with the business, the UX experts and designers to achieve the best result.

You develop links with external parties and systems.

You ensure optimal data structures and maintain data integrity.

Requirements:

You have an Higher education or University work and thinking level;

You work independently and organized;

You have 5+ years of experience with C # .NET, Microsoft SQL Server, Entity Framework and NET. Experience with .NET Core is an advantage;

You have a lot of experience with Javascript (Typescript) and are not afraid of a bit of CSS (Sass);

You have knowledge of Windows Server, knowledge of Azure is an advantage.

Dutch candidates preferred but no hard requirement

Do you wish to emigrate to Netherlands? Submit your application / CV with cover letter & profile to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za

Desired Skills:

.NET

C#

Microsoft SQL Server

Entity Framework

ASP.net

.NET Core

JavaScript

TypeScript

CSS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position