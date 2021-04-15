General Manager Human Capital Shared Services

A well-established company is recruiting for a

GENERAL MANAGER HUMAN CAPITAL SHARED SERVICES

ROODEPOORT

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is to be responsible for the strategic alignment of the Remuneration, Benefits, Organisational Design, Employee Wellness and MIS functions to that of the Human Capital and the organisation. Ensure accurate, efficient and timeous management of the group payroll.

Requirements:

Masters/Honours Degree in Human Resources

12 years Senior Management experience within Human Capital

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed] .

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

human capital

general manager

