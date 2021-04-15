Group Manager: Logistics

Our client in the Steel Production industry, has an EE opportunity available for a Group Manager: Logistics. This position will be based in the Gauteng area.

Requirements:

An applicable postgraduate qualification (NQF Level 7) or equivalent with extensive management experience in transport and logistics related activities

Knowledge and acquired skills regarding Microsoft Office packages, specially Excel

Knowledge and experience within the Power BI environment will be an advantage

An qualification in transport economics will be an advantage

At least 8 years’ experience in transport and logistics environment, including 3 years at a senior management position

Strategic leadership ability including strategy formulation and the implementation of strategic objectives spanning a 3 to 5 year timeline

Financial management experience within the Logistical environment

Knowledge and experience within a large-scale industrial manufacturing environment

Knowledge of the structure and processes of transport related State Enterprises including rail and port operations

KPAs:

Manage and overseeing Inbound and outbound Logistic flows focusing on the execution of logistical flows as per design plans and intervening directly at operational level when delays arise

Set strategic objectives for Group Logistics in line with the company’s overall business strategy and which spans a one to five-year timeline

Play a key role in planning and implementing improvements to internal or external logistics systems and processes

Manage strategic relationships, including Service Level Agreements, with key Logistic Service Providers, Business Units, Joint Venture Partners and Special Interest Groups

Reducing Group Logistics Total Cost of Ownership through the successful execution of cost optimisation projects

Ensure resources and systems are adequately enhanced and utilised

Ensure compliance with all Human Resources Policies, Processes and Procedures, including Employment Equity and Succession Planning

SHE within Group Logistics

