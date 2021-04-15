Group Procurement Manager at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Group Procurement Manager
Job Summary:
- Purchases goods or services for the Group to use or sell.
- Ensures employer obtains quality products for competitive prices within stated timelines.
- Plays an integral role in ensuring a company sticks to budgets and operates profitably.
- Specific responsibility shall be to achieve cost reduction targets for all purchases and deliver a cost saving to boost Group’s bottom-line.
Responsibilities:
- Leads the procurement process for the Group for all materials and services requirements.
- Capex purchases for projects and plant operations.
- Stores and spares for the plant maintenance requirements.
- Packaging materials for packing operations for all company’s brands.
- Promotion material for marketing operations such as POS & POP material.
- Develop and implement SOP’s for procurement, including concepts such as Reorder levels, Safety levels, EBQ, EOQ, ABC analysis for critical requirements etc.
- Benchmarking of procurement costs with the industry and achieving them or improving upon them to be meet objective of becoming the lowest cost producer.
Requirements:
- Professionally qualified Materials Management graduate or Post Graduate from a reputed Management institute from S.A or Overseas with an Engineering degree in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering.
- Understanding of supply chain and production processes and systems to align his working with them.
- Accreditation from a Purchase or Materials Management such as CIPS etc. may be an added advantage.
- 10 years’ experience in a similar position.