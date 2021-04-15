Group Procurement Manager at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Apr 15, 2021

Group Procurement Manager

Job Summary:

  • Purchases goods or services for the Group to use or sell.
  • Ensures employer obtains quality products for competitive prices within stated timelines.
  • Plays an integral role in ensuring a company sticks to budgets and operates profitably.
  • Specific responsibility shall be to achieve cost reduction targets for all purchases and deliver a cost saving to boost Group’s bottom-line.

Responsibilities:

  • Leads the procurement process for the Group for all materials and services requirements.
  • Capex purchases for projects and plant operations.
  • Stores and spares for the plant maintenance requirements.
  • Packaging materials for packing operations for all company’s brands.
  • Promotion material for marketing operations such as POS & POP material.
  • Develop and implement SOP’s for procurement, including concepts such as Reorder levels, Safety levels, EBQ, EOQ, ABC analysis for critical requirements etc.
  • Benchmarking of procurement costs with the industry and achieving them or improving upon them to be meet objective of becoming the lowest cost producer.

Requirements:

  • Professionally qualified Materials Management graduate or Post Graduate from a reputed Management institute from S.A or Overseas with an Engineering degree in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering.
  • Understanding of supply chain and production processes and systems to align his working with them.
  • Accreditation from a Purchase or Materials Management such as CIPS etc. may be an added advantage.
  • 10 years’ experience in a similar position.

Learn more/Apply for this position