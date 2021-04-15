Group Technical Accountant

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To manage the Financial reporting for Group (including Group entities), provide technical accounting opinions and to project manager the statutory audit.

REPORTING TO: Head: Group Financial Reporting

MINIMUM EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE

CA (SA)

10 -7 years post articles experience in relevant banking environment in a managerial position

KEY RESULT AREAS

Managing and producing the Group Financial Statement for the bank’s entities

Consolidated

Insurance Group

RDS AFS

Financial Statements must be produced on a timely basis for Annual, interims and quarterly basis

Ensure the accuracy of numbers to underlying sources and adequate auditable schedules support the FS

Review and sign off annual financial statements to ensure accuracy, completeness and confidentiality of the statements, prior to the release thereof.

Managing the aggregation, consolidation and reporting of results, to ensure it meets the needs of all key stakeholders (Exco, Board Members, Divisional Heads etc)

Ensure that adequate disclosure, accounting and reporting taking into account reporting requirements detailed with

IFRS compliance

Bank Act, Prudential authority Guidance notes and directive

JSE Listing requirements

Companies Act

NCR and other

Address and prepare written commentary on issues raised by the head of Group reporting

Prepare board packs and commentary for African Bank board meetings and Group Audit Committee meetings

Managing the financial reporting tool

Take the lead in ensuring the external reporting aligns to current industry standard and best practice

Technical Accounting

To provide technical accounting opinion that cover

Recognition and measurement in the underlying system and financial systems

Reporting and disclosing in the AFS

Provide technical accounting opinions that cover

New product implementation

Requirements within finance

Change in approach for existing products

Enhancement opportunities that improve recognition and measurement

Provide accounting opinions for matter raised by

External audit

Prudential Authority

JSE and other regulators if necessary

Audit Committee queries

The lead in implementation of new standards and assistance in practical implementation

Defining internal accounting policy standards

Project Management External audit Statutory and other external audit

Develop and lead in delivery the year end audit with

Project management of the audit

Dealing audit queries during the audit

Managing the audit engagement with Business and External audit team

Managing other external audit assurance review as they occur throughout the year

Preparing the going concern assessment

Defining, setting up and monitoring the group internal financial materiality

Undertaking valuation of group entities when required

Conducting Financial review of other entities within the financial service industry

Identifying opportunities to improve the control environment

Treating Customers Fairly and Compliance

Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance

Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company policies, legislation and regulations

Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone communications, and/or face-to-face meetings

Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times

Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times

Management of Resources

Manage and develop subordinate(s): Performance management in terms of contracting, reviews and poor performers, Training and development, Employee relations

Manage people efficiencies through leave management, headcount budget, fixed term contracts, staff movements, secondments, staff utilization

Take appropriate disciplinary measures as required

Facilitate induction of new staff within one month of joining the organization

Desired Skills:

CA(SA)

Technical Accounting

Technical Report Writing

Group Financial Statement

Banking

External audit Statutory and other external audit

Financial Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

