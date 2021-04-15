Group Technical Accountant

Apr 15, 2021

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To manage the Financial reporting for Group (including Group entities), provide technical accounting opinions and to project manager the statutory audit.
REPORTING TO: Head: Group Financial Reporting
MINIMUM EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE

  • CA (SA)
  • 10 -7 years post articles experience in relevant banking environment in a managerial position

KEY RESULT AREAS

  • Managing and producing the Group Financial Statement for the bank’s entities
  • Consolidated
  • Insurance Group
  • RDS AFS
  • Financial Statements must be produced on a timely basis for Annual, interims and quarterly basis
  • Ensure the accuracy of numbers to underlying sources and adequate auditable schedules support the FS
  • Review and sign off annual financial statements to ensure accuracy, completeness and confidentiality of the statements, prior to the release thereof.
  • Managing the aggregation, consolidation and reporting of results, to ensure it meets the needs of all key stakeholders (Exco, Board Members, Divisional Heads etc)
  • Ensure that adequate disclosure, accounting and reporting taking into account reporting requirements detailed with
  • IFRS compliance
  • Bank Act, Prudential authority Guidance notes and directive
  • JSE Listing requirements
  • Companies Act
  • NCR and other
  • Address and prepare written commentary on issues raised by the head of Group reporting
  • Prepare board packs and commentary for African Bank board meetings and Group Audit Committee meetings
  • Managing the financial reporting tool
  • Take the lead in ensuring the external reporting aligns to current industry standard and best practice

Technical Accounting

  • To provide technical accounting opinion that cover
  • Recognition and measurement in the underlying system and financial systems
  • Reporting and disclosing in the AFS
  • Provide technical accounting opinions that cover
  • New product implementation
  • Requirements within finance
  • Change in approach for existing products
  • Enhancement opportunities that improve recognition and measurement
  • Provide accounting opinions for matter raised by
  • External audit
  • Prudential Authority
  • JSE and other regulators if necessary
  • Audit Committee queries
  • The lead in implementation of new standards and assistance in practical implementation
  • Defining internal accounting policy standards

Project Management External audit Statutory and other external audit

  • Develop and lead in delivery the year end audit with
  • Project management of the audit
  • Dealing audit queries during the audit
  • Managing the audit engagement with Business and External audit team
  • Managing other external audit assurance review as they occur throughout the year
  • Preparing the going concern assessment
  • Defining, setting up and monitoring the group internal financial materiality
  • Undertaking valuation of group entities when required
  • Conducting Financial review of other entities within the financial service industry
  • Identifying opportunities to improve the control environment

Treating Customers Fairly and Compliance

  • Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance
  • Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company policies, legislation and regulations
  • Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone communications, and/or face-to-face meetings
  • Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times
  • Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times

Management of Resources

  • Manage and develop subordinate(s): Performance management in terms of contracting, reviews and poor performers, Training and development, Employee relations
  • Manage people efficiencies through leave management, headcount budget, fixed term contracts, staff movements, secondments, staff utilization
  • Take appropriate disciplinary measures as required
  • Facilitate induction of new staff within one month of joining the organization

Desired Skills:

  • CA(SA)
  • Technical Accounting
  • Technical Report Writing
  • Group Financial Statement
  • Banking
  • External audit Statutory and other external audit
  • Financial Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Honours
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

