Head of IT Service Design & Development

Determine the technology direction to support the business and a technology infrastructure plan encompassing aspects such as systems, technical and network architectures, acquisition plans, standards, migration strategies and contingency aspects of infrastructure.

Create an infrastructure that sets and manages clear and realistic expectations of what technology can offer in terms of products, services and delivery mechanisms.

Responsibility for the overall management and direction of the Applications Development organization, including the planning, estimating and building and building of applications to time, budget and quality targets.

Manages the department on a day to day basis, and participates in planning and implementation of the future of the department.

Ensures optimum performance from the application development function and provides support to functional business systems staff, and ensures that they understand the company’s application capability.

Accountable for applications development of all business application solutions.

Provide input to the IT strategic planning process.

Desired Skills:

Systems

network architectures

migration strategies

infrastructure

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

