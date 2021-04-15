HR Generalist FTC Centurion (3 months) Reference: 20677

Utilise your expertise. Assist for a 3 months maternity cover at this national concern.

Duties

Management responsibilities of the Human Resources Division inclusive of HR Development & Talent

Management, Remuneration & Benefits, HR Administration, Performance Management and Recruitment

Facilitate the management and promotion of fair and sound Labour Relations

Manage special programmes such as HR Planning, Employee Health and Wellness (EHWP)

People Management and Leadership

Develop PDP’s to promote succession and talent retention for the organisation

Ensure effective utilisation of the division’s budget

Learning and development

Coordinate training with service providers

Manage Payroll input

Work closely with line manager to collect and submit payroll input

Coordinate and manage payroll input for new employees

Coordinate and submit payroll input for terminated employees

Employment Equity

Coordinate, and participate in Employment Equity forums.

Requirements

BCom in Human Resource or BA-Human Resources

3- 5 years HR Generalist function, preferable in manufacturing or retail industries

General understanding of all labour legislation (EEA, BCEA, LRA, Skills Development Act)

HR Systems

Performance management

Report writing

Project management

Policy development and review

HR risk management

Package & Remuneration

R15 000 per month neg on experience and qualifications.

