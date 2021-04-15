HR Generalist FTC Centurion (3 months) Reference: 20677

Utilise your expertise. Assist for a 3 months maternity cover at this national concern.
Duties
Management responsibilities of the Human Resources Division inclusive of HR Development & Talent
Management, Remuneration & Benefits, HR Administration, Performance Management and Recruitment
Facilitate the management and promotion of fair and sound Labour Relations
Manage special programmes such as HR Planning, Employee Health and Wellness (EHWP)
People Management and Leadership
Develop PDP’s to promote succession and talent retention for the organisation
Ensure effective utilisation of the division’s budget
Learning and development
Coordinate training with service providers
Manage Payroll input
Work closely with line manager to collect and submit payroll input
Coordinate and manage payroll input for new employees
Coordinate and submit payroll input for terminated employees
Employment Equity
Coordinate, and participate in Employment Equity forums.
Requirements
BCom in Human Resource or BA-Human Resources
3- 5 years HR Generalist function, preferable in manufacturing or retail industries
General understanding of all labour legislation (EEA, BCEA, LRA, Skills Development Act)
HR Systems
Performance management
Report writing
Project management
Policy development and review
HR risk management
Package & Remuneration
R15 000 per month neg on experience and qualifications.
Desired Skills:
- Human Resources
- HR