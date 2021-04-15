DUR0001262 HR manager, Pietermaritzburg
Textile manufacturing company is looking for a suitably and qualified HR manager with leadership and motivational skills to take charge of the human resources department.
Experience required:
- Degree in Human Resources
- At least 5 years’ in a Senior HRM role
- In depth knowledge of Labour Law + HR best practices
- CCMA , Trade Union and Bargaining council experience
- Experience overseeing Learning and development programs
- HR strategy implementation and development
- Statutory compliance
Behavioural skills:
- Interpersonal skills
- Management sills
- Time management skills
- Negotiation skills
- Problem solving skills
