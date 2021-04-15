HR Manager

DUR0001262 HR manager, Pietermaritzburg

Textile manufacturing company is looking for a suitably and qualified HR manager with leadership and motivational skills to take charge of the human resources department.

Experience required:

Degree in Human Resources

At least 5 years’ in a Senior HRM role

In depth knowledge of Labour Law + HR best practices

CCMA , Trade Union and Bargaining council experience

Experience overseeing Learning and development programs

HR strategy implementation and development

Statutory compliance

Behavioural skills:

Interpersonal skills

Management sills

Time management skills

Negotiation skills

Problem solving skills

IMPORTANT: If you do not hear from us within two weeks after submitting your application, please consider your application unsuccessful

