HR Manager

Apr 15, 2021

DUR0001262 HR manager, Pietermaritzburg

Textile manufacturing company is looking for a suitably and qualified HR manager with leadership and motivational skills to take charge of the human resources department.

Experience required:

  • Degree in Human Resources
  • At least 5 years’ in a Senior HRM role
  • In depth knowledge of Labour Law + HR best practices
  • CCMA , Trade Union and Bargaining council experience
  • Experience overseeing Learning and development programs
  • HR strategy implementation and development
  • Statutory compliance

Behavioural skills:

  • Interpersonal skills
  • Management sills
  • Time management skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Problem solving skills

IMPORTANT: If you do not hear from us within two weeks after submitting your application, please consider your application unsuccessful

