HR Operations Agent (Kathu, Northen Cape) at Swift Human Resources

We are looking for a go-getter, a people-orientated team player who is service driven.

The main purpose of this vital role is to ensure that all labour requests received from clients are executed timeously by means of effective recruitment, following correct admin procedures and conducting proper client services.

This is a service orientated role, with employees, as well as clients, being the most important aspect of the business. Excellent time management skills, administration and planning skills are required in order to be successful in this role.

This role is not only office-based but site-based, ensuring that employees are performing and clients are serviced regularly. Therefore you must have a valid drivers licence and understand that this role will be service driven and daily site visits will need to be performed.

This role allows you to provide others with the opportunity of employment, to change their futures, by placing suitable candidates within various roles, at per clients requests.

The ideal candidate will be based in Katha, Nothern Cape

Minimum Requirements – Non Negotiable

Valid Drivers Licence

HR Qualification

Recruitment experience

Experience in Industrial Relations

Experience with timesheets

Site management

The ideal candidate will possess the following quantities:

Passion for people

Dynamic

Enjoy working with people

Hands-On

Professional

Excellent Communicator

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Mobile Phone Allowance

Company Car

