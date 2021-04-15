Intermediate Java Developer – Discovery

Our team requires hands-on experience in a multi-tiered environment. The company has a flat structure. This role will require a “team Player” attitude with hands on technical ability and a willingness to take on tasks from Testing to Core Functionality Building.
The Senior Developer provides technical solutions to the needs of stakeholders by interpreting business requirements, defining technical tasks, engineers’ quality software, performing end to end testing, as well as supporting and troubleshooting technical questions, software and database issues.
The team primarily develop in, test & maintain Microservices /REST API Services in Java. The technologies prominently used are as follows:
- Java 8 with Maven
- Spring, Spring-Boot
- SQL: With SAP Hana & MyBatis
- JMS
- Kafka
- ActiveMQ
- Openhift
- Jenkins
12 month fixed term contract with benefits such as Leave – to be discussed.
Skills and Experience:
- Develop the front end architecture for our applications
- Design UI layout
- Develop the back end framework
- Create databases to work in conjunction with the application
- Test and edit your code for bugs
- Work with development teams and product managers to ideate software solutions
- Assist with the design, client-side and server-side architecture
- Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design
- Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
- Write effective APIs
- Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
- Create security and data protection settings
- Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design
- Write technical documentation
- Work with data scientists and analysts to improve software