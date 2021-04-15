Intermediate Java Developer – Discovery

Our team requires hands-on experience in a multi-tiered environment. The company has a flat structure. This role will require a “team Player” attitude with hands on technical ability and a willingness to take on tasks from Testing to Core Functionality Building.

The Senior Developer provides technical solutions to the needs of stakeholders by interpreting business requirements, defining technical tasks, engineers’ quality software, performing end to end testing, as well as supporting and troubleshooting technical questions, software and database issues.

The team primarily develop in, test & maintain Microservices /REST API Services in Java. The technologies prominently used are as follows:

Java 8 with Maven

Spring, Spring-Boot

SQL: With SAP Hana & MyBatis

JMS

Kafka



ActiveMQ

Openhift

Jenkins

12 month fixed term contract with benefits such as Leave – to be discussed.

Skills and Experience:

Develop the front end architecture for our applications

Design UI layout

Develop the back end framework

Create databases to work in conjunction with the application

Test and edit your code for bugs

Work with development teams and product managers to ideate software solutions

Assist with the design, client-side and server-side architecture

Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications

Write effective APIs

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Create security and data protection settings

Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design

Write technical documentation

Work with data scientists and analysts to improve software

