Intermediate Project Accountant at Reverside

Intermediate Project Accountant Role in JHB – Non-EE position – Any

About The Employer:

Minimum qualification Required:

ï‚· Intermediate to advanced computer literacy, including experience in word processing, spreadsheets and accounting software.

ï‚· More than 5 years of financial management experience, with at least 2-3 years in a construction environment.

ï‚· Knowledge of Oracle ERP Accounting Software or other accounting platform will be beneficial.

ï‚· A thorough knowledge of standard contract terms, including hourly, lump sum, not-to-exceed and how they are applied in the billing process.

ï‚· Ability to work well with others under deadline situations and respond to changes in priorities.

ï‚· Good written and verbal communication skills and strong analytical skills.

ï‚· Ability to work independently, take initiative, set priorities and see projects through to completion.

ï‚· Employ problem-solving skills and analysis, and report problems to Controls Lead, as necessary.

ï‚· Strong proactive service orientation.

ï‚· Knowledge of the project structure in a client/consultant business environment.

Competencies:

ï‚· Conceptual Thinking;

ï‚· Attention to detail;

ï‚· Excellent written and oral Communication;

ï‚· Ability to learning quickly;

ï‚· Experience in Knowledge of Payroll industry;

ï‚· Strong analytical and problem solving skills;

ï‚· Judgement and decision making;

ï‚· Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult other;

ï‚· Management Reporting;

ï‚· Resilience; and

ï‚· Self-starter.

Qualifications/ Certification:

ï‚· Bachelor’s Degree in accounting.

ï‚· Oracle ERP Accounting Software – Will be added as an advantage

