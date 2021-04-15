IOS Developer – REMOTE – Contract – R375 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking for an opportunity that will allow you to handle full build of IOS applications? An established development company with a variety of large corporate clients is searching for an iOS Developer to join their development team.

You will be involved throughout the entire project process, which includes analysis and scoping, design, R&D, system architecture design, development and deployment whilst using the latest technologies?

Requirements:

iOS Developer with 3+ years of experience

iOS Native Development – Swift/Objective C (mobile-specific)

Managing API’s

Knowledge of the SOLID principles (Clean code)

OO concepts

Software design patterns

Good problem-solving skill

Continuous integration

Data structures and algorithms

jQuery, MVC, Bootstrap, AngularJS, .Net Core, Web API, DB, MySQL and web service experience preferable

Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services

Ionic 1 to 3/cross-platform Native/hybrid development preferable

Responsibilities:

Translate designs and wireframes into high-quality user interfaces and code

Design, build and maintain high performance, reusable native IOS applications and reliable Swift and/or Objective C code

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications

Collaborate with a team to define, design, and ship new features

Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs in code

Help maintain code quality, organization and automatization

Build user interfaces based on iOS UI standards

Design/ build web services/Restful APIs for mobile applications

Prepare mobile applications for app stores

