IT Compliance Auditor

Apr 15, 2021

Established IT Compliance & Audit Services team to the technology space seek a Compliance Auditor to join them. They service some of the leaders in their industry, largely offshore clients with online businesses. Their team is looking for a young IT audit profile who is passionate about the field of IT, has an excellent command of the English language, strong relationship building and interpersonal skills with a high work ethic, attention to detail and works well in a team to client deadlines. Great team, vibrant, smart!

Johannesburg based.

Qualifications and experience required:

  • Minimum of a commerce or science degree or similar
  • Minimum of 2 – 3 years’ auditing experience, preferably with Big 4 audit firm with IT auditing exposure, or similar
  • Ideally CISA, CRISC, CGEIT, CISM, COBIT, Cybersecurity advantageous although not essential
  • Previous exposure to Sarbanes Oxley (SOX) or similar IT and business risk and control-based audits
  • Must be available and willing to travel internationally

Desired Skills:

  • CISA
  • CRISC
  • CGEIT
  • CISM
  • COBIT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Established, smart, professional and vibrant team! Great opportunity – offshore online client space incl. international travel!

