Junior Bookkeeper

Junior Bookkeeper – Durbanville (Cape Town)

An established accounting and auditing firm located in Durbanville, is seeking a Junior Bookkeeper to join their young team.

Must be confident, articulate and aspirant with a Bookkeeping qualification

Computer literate

Fluent in English and Afrikaans

Must live in and around Durbanville

Successful candidates will receive excellent training and gain a wide range of exposure and experience.

Only applicants from Cape Town will be considered.

Kindly forward your application to ‘[Email Address Removed] ‘ with the following:

CV in PDF or Word only

Copy of Matric certificate and Bookkeeping qualification

Copy of ID

Desired Skills:

Bookkeeping

Debtors

Creditors

Excellent communication skills

Afrikaans

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

