Junior Bookkeeper

Apr 15, 2021

Junior Bookkeeper – Durbanville (Cape Town)

An established accounting and auditing firm located in Durbanville, is seeking a Junior Bookkeeper to join their young team.

Must be confident, articulate and aspirant with a Bookkeeping qualification
Computer literate
Fluent in English and Afrikaans
Must live in and around Durbanville

Successful candidates will receive excellent training and gain a wide range of exposure and experience.

Only applicants from Cape Town will be considered.

Kindly forward your application to ‘[Email Address Removed]‘ with the following:

CV in PDF or Word only
Copy of Matric certificate and Bookkeeping qualification
Copy of ID

Desired Skills:

  • Bookkeeping
  • Debtors
  • Creditors
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Afrikaans

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

