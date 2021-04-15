Junior Bookkeeper – Durbanville (Cape Town)
An established accounting and auditing firm located in Durbanville, is seeking a Junior Bookkeeper to join their young team.
Must be confident, articulate and aspirant with a Bookkeeping qualification
Computer literate
Fluent in English and Afrikaans
Must live in and around Durbanville
Successful candidates will receive excellent training and gain a wide range of exposure and experience.
Only applicants from Cape Town will be considered.
Kindly forward your application to ‘[Email Address Removed]‘ with the following:
CV in PDF or Word only
Copy of Matric certificate and Bookkeeping qualification
Copy of ID
Desired Skills:
- Bookkeeping
- Debtors
- Creditors
- Excellent communication skills
- Afrikaans
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma