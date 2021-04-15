My client, a large player in the Wastewater and Water treatment plants is seeking a Junior Chemical Engineer to be represent them on site and to assist with on-site optimisation and troubleshooting. This person needs to be a dynamic problem solver with good time and people management skills.
REQUIREMENTS:
- A Batchelor’s degree in engineering (BEng (Chemical) or engineering technologist (BTechEng (Chemical).
- Clear understanding and competency with the design procedure.
- Good problem solving skills under pressure.
- Experience with using Microsoft Word and Excel (including Visual Basic).
- Experience with using CAD software (for Piping and Instrumentation Diagrams).
- Experience with an additional programming language (Python, C, etc) will be favoured.
RESPONSIBILITES:
- Operate and maintain industrial waste water treatment plant. This will include:
- Management of operators on site
- Manage chemicals and other site consumables
- Manage process, and ensure that water is produced at required flow rates and recoveries.
- Report site activity on a monthly basis.
- Design wastewater and potable water treatment plants (optimisation and troubleshooting on site). This includes:
- Motivating design changes made on site.
- Preparing design documentation, e.g. Piping and Instrumentation Diagrams, Functional Design Specifications, Equipment Lists, etc.
- Building models and simulations to aid with design.
- Generate accurate bill of quantity lists to aid in procurement.
- Ensuring the latest and most applicable equipment is used in standard designs.
- Provide technical assistance to the Sewtreat sales team. This will include attending design clarification meetings, aiding in tender document preparation, and solving problems for provisional clients.
- Set up and carry out detailed commissioning procedures, ensuring that installed equipment adheres to the design specifications.
- Conduct key performance tests on water and wastewater treatment systems.
- Provide technical assistance to the Sewtreat maintenance team. This will entail:
- Reviewing maintenance schedules
- Ensuring that plant data is collected efficiently and effectively.
- Curating, or overseeing the curation of, the plant data
- Ensure that waste water and potable water treatment plants are performing against set general guidelines. This will involve the analysis of onsite data, and providing operational changes to be implemented.
- Write monthly maintenance reports analysing the performance of a waste water or potable water treatment plant.
- Continuously improve the Sewtreat systems by introducing new technologies or equipment.
- Build supply chain relationships with equipment suppliers.