Junior Chemical Engineer

My client, a large player in the Wastewater and Water treatment plants is seeking a Junior Chemical Engineer to be represent them on site and to assist with on-site optimisation and troubleshooting. This person needs to be a dynamic problem solver with good time and people management skills.

REQUIREMENTS:

A Batchelor’s degree in engineering (BEng (Chemical) or engineering technologist (BTechEng (Chemical).

Clear understanding and competency with the design procedure.

Good problem solving skills under pressure.

Experience with using Microsoft Word and Excel (including Visual Basic).

Experience with using CAD software (for Piping and Instrumentation Diagrams).

Experience with an additional programming language (Python, C, etc) will be favoured.

RESPONSIBILITES:

Operate and maintain industrial waste water treatment plant. This will include: Management of operators on site Manage chemicals and other site consumables Manage process, and ensure that water is produced at required flow rates and recoveries. Report site activity on a monthly basis. Design wastewater and potable water treatment plants (optimisation and troubleshooting on site). This includes: Motivating design changes made on site. Preparing design documentation, e.g. Piping and Instrumentation Diagrams, Functional Design Specifications, Equipment Lists, etc. Building models and simulations to aid with design. Generate accurate bill of quantity lists to aid in procurement. Ensuring the latest and most applicable equipment is used in standard designs. Provide technical assistance to the Sewtreat sales team. This will include attending design clarification meetings, aiding in tender document preparation, and solving problems for provisional clients. Set up and carry out detailed commissioning procedures, ensuring that installed equipment adheres to the design specifications. Conduct key performance tests on water and wastewater treatment systems. Provide technical assistance to the Sewtreat maintenance team. This will entail: Reviewing maintenance schedules Ensuring that plant data is collected efficiently and effectively. Curating, or overseeing the curation of, the plant data Ensure that waste water and potable water treatment plants are performing against set general guidelines. This will involve the analysis of onsite data, and providing operational changes to be implemented. Write monthly maintenance reports analysing the performance of a waste water or potable water treatment plant. Continuously improve the Sewtreat systems by introducing new technologies or equipment. Build supply chain relationships with equipment suppliers.



