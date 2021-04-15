Junior Chemical Engineer

My client, a large player in the Wastewater and Water treatment plants is seeking a Junior Chemical Engineer to be represent them on site and to assist with on-site optimisation and troubleshooting. This person needs to be a dynamic problem solver with good time and people management skills.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • A Batchelor’s degree in engineering (BEng (Chemical) or engineering technologist (BTechEng (Chemical).
  • Clear understanding and competency with the design procedure.
  • Good problem solving skills under pressure.
  • Experience with using Microsoft Word and Excel (including Visual Basic).
  • Experience with using CAD software (for Piping and Instrumentation Diagrams).
  • Experience with an additional programming language (Python, C, etc) will be favoured.

RESPONSIBILITES:

  • Operate and maintain industrial waste water treatment plant. This will include:
    • Management of operators on site
    • Manage chemicals and other site consumables
    • Manage process, and ensure that water is produced at required flow rates and recoveries.
    • Report site activity on a monthly basis.
    • Design wastewater and potable water treatment plants (optimisation and troubleshooting on site). This includes:
      • Motivating design changes made on site.
      • Preparing design documentation, e.g. Piping and Instrumentation Diagrams, Functional Design Specifications, Equipment Lists, etc.
      • Building models and simulations to aid with design.
      • Generate accurate bill of quantity lists to aid in procurement.
      • Ensuring the latest and most applicable equipment is used in standard designs.
      • Provide technical assistance to the Sewtreat sales team. This will include attending design clarification meetings, aiding in tender document preparation, and solving problems for provisional clients.
      • Set up and carry out detailed commissioning procedures, ensuring that installed equipment adheres to the design specifications.
      • Conduct key performance tests on water and wastewater treatment systems.
      • Provide technical assistance to the Sewtreat maintenance team. This will entail:
        • Reviewing maintenance schedules
        • Ensuring that plant data is collected efficiently and effectively.
        • Curating, or overseeing the curation of, the plant data
        • Ensure that waste water and potable water treatment plants are performing against set general guidelines. This will involve the analysis of onsite data, and providing operational changes to be implemented.
        • Write monthly maintenance reports analysing the performance of a waste water or potable water treatment plant.
        • Continuously improve the Sewtreat systems by introducing new technologies or equipment.
        • Build supply chain relationships with equipment suppliers.

