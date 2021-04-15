Junior Desktop/Support Engineer

3 Month contract with a possibility of going permanent.

Academic requirements:

2-year diploma / 3-year diploma in support services or A+ and N+ (Please provide any otherIT related certification, Diploma or Degree)

Work experience:

Experience in desktop support both Hardware and Software (Onsite or remote) minimum 1year. If work experience call centre exposure, it is very beneficial.

Job role includes:

Ticket management of client queries and issues (Logged telephonically or via email).

Setup ofclient software, emails and troubleshoot issues thereof.

Managing/troubleshooting ofOffice365 portal and exchange.

Hardware, Patch management and Anti-Virus maintenanceconducted using RMM tools.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

