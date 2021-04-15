Junior Financial Analyst

Apr 15, 2021

Location: Longmeadow

Position Overview:
One will analyse client transport costs in line with client transport contracts to ensure accurate input of client cost into the financial system on a weekly basis.
One will also be responsible for the site safety program and ensures that the environment supports the safety of all employees.

Experience Required across all the following Key Focus areas:

  • Weekly transport flash costing report
  • Tracking of additional vehicle rentals
  • Tracking of savings initiatives

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree or CIMA equivalent
  • 1 – 2 Years’ experience in a Logistics environment
  • Advanced Excel skills
  • High level of numerical ability
  • ERP experience required
  • Willingness to travel to site (own car essential)
  • Additional hours of work to meet deadlines given at short notice from time to time

Desired Skills:

  • Financial Analysis
  • Costing
  • Supply Chain
  • Logistics

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

About The Employer:

A leader in the supply chain industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund
  • Risk Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position