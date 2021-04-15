Junior Financial Analyst

Location: Longmeadow

Position Overview:

One will analyse client transport costs in line with client transport contracts to ensure accurate input of client cost into the financial system on a weekly basis.

One will also be responsible for the site safety program and ensures that the environment supports the safety of all employees.

Experience Required across all the following Key Focus areas:

Weekly transport flash costing report

Tracking of additional vehicle rentals

Tracking of savings initiatives

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or CIMA equivalent

1 – 2 Years’ experience in a Logistics environment

Advanced Excel skills

High level of numerical ability

ERP experience required

Willingness to travel to site (own car essential)

Additional hours of work to meet deadlines given at short notice from time to time

Desired Skills:

Financial Analysis

Costing

Supply Chain

Logistics

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

About The Employer:

A leader in the supply chain industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Risk Fund

