Junior Financial Analyst

Location: Longmeadow
Position Overview:
One will analyse client transport costs in line with client transport contracts to ensure accurate input of client cost into the financial system on a weekly basis.
One will also be responsible for the site safety program and ensures that the environment supports the safety of all employees.
Experience Required across all the following Key Focus areas:
- Weekly transport flash costing report
- Tracking of additional vehicle rentals
- Tracking of savings initiatives
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree or CIMA equivalent
- 1 – 2 Years’ experience in a Logistics environment
- Advanced Excel skills
- High level of numerical ability
- ERP experience required
- Willingness to travel to site (own car essential)
- Additional hours of work to meet deadlines given at short notice from time to time
Desired Skills:
- Financial Analysis
- Costing
- Supply Chain
- Logistics
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Chartered Institute of Management Accountants
About The Employer:
A leader in the supply chain industry.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Risk Fund