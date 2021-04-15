Lead Applications Support Engineer

As Team Lead, you’ll be reporting to our Head of Operations.

How the successful candidate will add value to this role:

There’s a strong focus on leadership for this role, so if you’re hired your focus will be:

Ensuring team efficacy, keeping team members motivated, engaged and guiding them in their career

Working with Management in driving clear goals and providing regular feedback on team members’ performance

Maintaining metrics and analyses of team performance, and regularly report on team performance in the form of written analyses and performance reports

Guiding the team to design and deliver incredible merchant/user experiences

Helping to grow and develop the team through initiatives like recruiting, training, writing and defining team processes, or other organisational improvement

The ideal candidate will have the following essentials:

At least 3 years of direct people management experience (preferably in a payments or similar environment)

Experience leading operational teams such as premium support teams (preferably in high-growth technology companies)

Solid written and verbal communication skills

A strong operational background and a track-record of making data driven decisions

Proven track record of executing on, and delivering complex operational projects involving multiple stakeholders

Skill and credibility doing the core work of a user facing team with a high bar for quality, and leading by example

Our teams work remotely *If you’re currently not working remotely or never have, we’ll set expectations of what this looks like during our interview [URL Removed] a nutshell, time- and self-management skills are going to be vital. Other considerations are access to a desk or workspace, internet access and perhaps a good supply of fresh air and coffee or tea – whatever gets you through your work day.

We value diversity and therefore we are committed to inclusion across race, gender, age, religion, identity, and experiences.

