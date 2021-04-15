Lead Warmer – Outbound Cold Calling at The Conducive Group

Job Vacancy – Lead Warmers (Value Added products and Short Term Insurance)

If you are looking for a break in your career to help you grow and realize your true potential within an outbound telesales environment, then we would like to explore an opportunity with you. We are looking at hiring a team of lead warmers that can feed hot leads into our sales enviroment. Profiles leads will be provided daily.

Commission ONLY (very lucrative commission model).

Education and Experience

Matric

Proven telesales experience (minimum of 6 months)

Cold calling experience is a primary requirement

Key Competencies

High energy and discipline

Multi-lingual

Well-spoken

Confident

Persuasive

Proactive thinker

Resilient

Strong negotiation skills

Able to work within a high paced environment

Self-motivator

NB: We will only consider candidates who meet the above requirements with a minimum of 1-year experience in an outbound cold calling sales environment.

Please send cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Sales

Customer engagement

Strong work ethic

Strong communication skills

Driven

Go getter

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

About The Employer:

We are sales and business optimization experts.

We take a sustainable approach to the management of your sales workforce. Conducive offers customized outsourced solutions that reduce costs, boost sales and promote customer retention.

With a solid background across a broad spectrum of industries, Conducive’s team of well-trained staff leverages this expertise to improve your operations and grow your sales.

Our service capabilities are tailored to suit the requirements of corporates; SME’s and call center sales channels. To find out more please visit our website [URL Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentive Bonus

