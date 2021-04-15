Lenovo Server Engineer: Post Sales (Midrand) at Mustek

The Lenovo Server Engineer: Sales will be responsible to promote, sell and service Lenovo [URL Removed] provide post sales support when required as well as provide training and advice. Responsibilities:

Configurations for Lenovo Networking Equipment:

Servers

Storage

Energy

Client Quotations for the above.

Solution Design based on Client Requirements.

Assistance with Tenders.

Assistance with Marketing including:

Product Presentations

Sales training to Partners

Price List

Proof concepts

Backup to Networking Team from time to [URL Removed] and Experience:

A minimum of 3-5 yearsÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢ experience with IT equipment- Lenovo would be preferable but similar brands are acceptable.

A solid background in IT.

A minimum of 3 Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ 5yearsÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢ experience in working with the reseller community or within an IT Distribution company.

Minimum 3 yearsÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢ experience in marketing and sales within ICT industry.

Matric Certificate.

Diploma/ Degree in IT preferable.

Solid operating system experience / knowledge (preferable).Knowledge:

Application Software Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ Database application (preferable).

Microsoft Office.

Microsoft Excel especially.

ICT industry knowledge.

Product specific knowledge.

Sales and marketing principles and procedures.

Verbal and non-verbal persuasion techniques and communication.

Technological developments relating to products being managed.

Networking knowledge.

Operating system software.