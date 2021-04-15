Lenovo Server Engineer: Post Sales (Midrand) at Mustek

The Lenovo Server Engineer: Sales will be responsible to promote, sell and service Lenovo [URL Removed] provide post sales support when required as well as provide training and advice. Responsibilities:

  • Configurations for Lenovo Networking Equipment:
  • Servers
  • Storage
  • Energy
  • Client Quotations for the above.
  • Solution Design based on Client Requirements.
  • Assistance with Tenders.
  • Assistance with Marketing including:
  • Product Presentations
  • Sales training to Partners
  • Price List
  • Proof concepts
  • Backup to Networking Team from time to [URL Removed] and Experience:
  • A minimum of 3-5 yearsÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢ experience with IT equipment- Lenovo would be preferable but similar brands are acceptable.
  • A solid background in IT.
  • A minimum of 3 Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ 5yearsÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢ experience in working with the reseller community or within an IT Distribution company.
  • Minimum 3 yearsÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢ experience in marketing and sales within ICT industry.
  • Matric Certificate.
  • Diploma/ Degree in IT preferable.
  • Solid operating system experience / knowledge (preferable).Knowledge:
  • Application Software Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ Database application (preferable).
  • Microsoft Office.
  • Microsoft Excel especially.
  • ICT industry knowledge.
  • Product specific knowledge.
  • Sales and marketing principles and procedures.
  • Verbal and non-verbal persuasion techniques and communication.
  • Technological developments relating to products being managed.
  • Networking knowledge.
  • Operating system software.
  • Application software knowledge.

    About The Employer:

