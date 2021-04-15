Lenovo Server Engineer: Post Sales (Midrand) at Mustek
Apr 15, 2021
The Lenovo Server Engineer: Sales will be responsible to promote, sell and service Lenovo [URL Removed] provide post sales support when required as well as provide training and advice. Responsibilities:
Configurations for Lenovo Networking Equipment:
Servers
Storage
Energy
Client Quotations for the above.
Solution Design based on Client Requirements.
Assistance with Tenders.
Assistance with Marketing including:
Product Presentations
Sales training to Partners
Price List
Proof concepts
Backup to Networking Team from time to [URL Removed] and Experience:
A minimum of 3-5 yearsÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢ experience with IT equipment- Lenovo would be preferable but similar brands are acceptable.
A solid background in IT.
A minimum of 3 Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ 5yearsÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢ experience in working with the reseller community or within an IT Distribution company.
Minimum 3 yearsÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢ experience in marketing and sales within ICT industry.
Matric Certificate.
Diploma/ Degree in IT preferable.
Solid operating system experience / knowledge (preferable).Knowledge:
Application Software Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ Database application (preferable).
Microsoft Office.
Microsoft Excel especially.
ICT industry knowledge.
Product specific knowledge.
Sales and marketing principles and procedures.
Verbal and non-verbal persuasion techniques and communication.
Technological developments relating to products being managed.
Networking knowledge.
Operating system software.
Application software knowledge.
About The Employer:
