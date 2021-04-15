Liability underwriter

SPECIALIST LIABILITY UNDERWRITER

PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU ARE NOT AN EXPERIENCED SPECIALIST LIABILITY UNDERWRITER

JOB PURPOSE Build, maintain and enhance relationships with new and existing traditional

broker binder holders and/or key broker accounts in order to ensure profitable

sales growth in this market by evaluating individual risks for acceptance.

RESPONSIBILITIES Broker Relationships Development

Develop and implement a relationship management plan for potential Broker

accounts to identify and build relationships with relevant decision makers and

influencers within the Broker organization and to enable effective two-way flow

of information and resolution of issues.

Execute the broker sales strategy to achieve targeted financial results through

personal engagement of brokers that offer new business development

opportunities.

Broker Customer Service

Provide a quality service to Brokers while identifying opportunities to secure new

business or support retention. Responsibilities may include processing cases,

dealing with complex queries and investigating and resolving Broker problems.

Effectively escalate Broker complaints and issues to support structures and

ensure speedy resolution.

Ensure broker binder holders and/or key brokers are continuously up to date

with regards to training, products and processes in order to drive sales and

ensure adherence to business and statutory requirements.

Marketing Execution

Deliver specified outcomes and provide others with expert advice while working

within established marketing programs.

Establish and implement adequate marketing strategies for Broker Marketing in

support of new business development.

Network of Influence

Participate actively in the development and nurturing of networks and

relationships internally and externally by attending all the necessary industry

functions.

Broker Needs/Experience Research

Support Broker and market research by performing Broker and market research

and analysis techniques.

Continuously assess competitive products in the marketplace and offer

suggestions on product enhancements to ensure that products compete

successfully in the marketplace in this segment.

Ensure that possible constraints for brokers are constantly assessed and that

ideas for improvement are given to business using fact based evidence to

enhance growth and ‘deal making’ opportunities.

Operational Compliance

Develop knowledge and understanding of the organization’s policies and

procedures and of relevant regulatory codes and codes of conduct to ensure

own work adheres to those standards. Obtain authorization from a supervisor or

manager for any exceptions from mandatory procedure.

Deliver on TCF principles in alignment with regulatory requirements.

Performance Management

Respond to personal objectives and use performance management systems to

improve personal performance.

Deliver new business development sales targets.

Where relevant, effectively manage the entire broker binder holder’s portfolio,

including but not limited to sales, leads, closing, cancelations, premium income,

and claims ratios in line with business objectives and compliance requirements.

Data Collection & Reporting

Collate and analyze data using pre-set tools, methods and formats. Involves

working independently.

Generate daily, weekly and monthly tracking report on respective activities.

Personal Capability Building

Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development

planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching; gain or

maintain external professional accreditation where relevant to improve

performance and fulfill personal potential.

Maintain an understanding of relevant technology, competitors, external

regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing education, attending

events and reading specialist media.

Underwriting

Review and underwrite assigned new business and renewal cases within

prescribed authority level, escalating unusual or complex cases to senior

colleagues where appropriate.

Desired Skills:

Insurance Skills

Underwriting

specialist liabiity

Client Management

broker engagement

underwriting risk assessment

policies and procedures

Risk Management

Business Acumen

sales and presentations

Project Management

Computer Skills

regulatory compliance

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is the holding company of some of South Africa’s leading financial service providers. Their portfolio includes shortterm insurers, a long-term insurer, health insurance as well as an insurance andpersonal finance comparison platform.

They are looking for an experienced specialist liability underwriter.

