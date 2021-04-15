Maintenance Manager

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

Maintenance of electrical-and mechanical equipment in the manufacturing environment in order to achieve maximum plant availability and efficiency

Responsible for all after-hours maintenance, breakdowns, inspections and repairs on shift

Liaise with production Team Managers and operators on problem areas and do investigations

Ensure adherence to safety regulations

Supervise and manage all breakdowns effectively

Organise spares or repairs from outside suppliers

Manage Human Resources effectively

Ensure shift handover meetings are held and concise feedback is given

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

National Diploma Mechanical / Electrical (S4 / N6)

Millwright Trade Test

5 years’ manufacturing experience

Technical knowledge to perform tasks and assist with breakdowns

Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Hydraulic and Pneumatic knowledge

Must be able to do Root Cause Failure Analysis

Previous Acting Shift Manager experience (advantageous)

Team Manager Development course (advantageous)

South African Citizens only.

Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessfu.

Desired Skills:

Mechanical

Electrical

Instrumentation

Hydraulic and Pneumatic

