Maintenance Manager

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Maintenance of electrical-and mechanical equipment in the manufacturing environment in order to achieve maximum plant availability and efficiency
- Responsible for all after-hours maintenance, breakdowns, inspections and repairs on shift
- Liaise with production Team Managers and operators on problem areas and do investigations
- Ensure adherence to safety regulations
- Supervise and manage all breakdowns effectively
- Organise spares or repairs from outside suppliers
- Manage Human Resources effectively
- Ensure shift handover meetings are held and concise feedback is given
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
- National Diploma Mechanical / Electrical (S4 / N6)
- Millwright Trade Test
- 5 years’ manufacturing experience
- Technical knowledge to perform tasks and assist with breakdowns
- Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Hydraulic and Pneumatic knowledge
- Must be able to do Root Cause Failure Analysis
- Previous Acting Shift Manager experience (advantageous)
- Team Manager Development course (advantageous)
South African Citizens only.
