Maintenance Manager

Apr 15, 2021

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

  • Maintenance of electrical-and mechanical equipment in the manufacturing environment in order to achieve maximum plant availability and efficiency
  • Responsible for all after-hours maintenance, breakdowns, inspections and repairs on shift
  • Liaise with production Team Managers and operators on problem areas and do investigations
  • Ensure adherence to safety regulations
  • Supervise and manage all breakdowns effectively
  • Organise spares or repairs from outside suppliers
  • Manage Human Resources effectively
  • Ensure shift handover meetings are held and concise feedback is given

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

  • National Diploma Mechanical / Electrical (S4 / N6)
  • Millwright Trade Test
  • 5 years’ manufacturing experience
  • Technical knowledge to perform tasks and assist with breakdowns
  • Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Hydraulic and Pneumatic knowledge
  • Must be able to do Root Cause Failure Analysis
  • Previous Acting Shift Manager experience (advantageous)
  • Team Manager Development course (advantageous)

South African Citizens only.
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessfu.

Desired Skills:

  • Mechanical
  • Electrical
  • Instrumentation
  • Hydraulic and Pneumatic

