Maintenance Shift Manager – Hot Products

Apr 15, 2021

Our client in the Middelburg, Mpumalanga Region has an EE opportunity available for a Maintenance Shift Manager – Hot Products.

Requirements:

  • Must have a Mechanical/Electrical National Diploma (S4 or N6) and a valid Millwright Trade Test with 5 years’ of relevant experience in heavy steel manufacturing.
  • Must have sound technical knowledge and reasoning to perform tasks/assist with breakdowns.
  • Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Hydraulic and Pneumatic knowledge is essential.
  • Must be able to do Root cause failure analysis.
  • Previous acting experience in a Shift Manager position will be advantageous.
  • Computer literate ( MS Office ).
  • Completion of the Team manager development course will be advantageous.

KPAs:

  • Take full responsibility for all after-hours maintenance, breakdowns, inspections and repairs on shift for the Hot Mill and Plate area
  • Liaise with production Team Managers and operators on problem areas and do investigations
  • Ensure that Safety regulations are adhered to
  • Supervise and manage all breakdowns effectively
  • Organise spares or repairs from outside suppliers
  • Ensure shift handover meetings are held and concise feedback is given to the relevant people

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

