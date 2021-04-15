Our client in the Middelburg, Mpumalanga Region has an EE opportunity available for a Maintenance Shift Manager – Hot Products.
Requirements:
- Must have a Mechanical/Electrical National Diploma (S4 or N6) and a valid Millwright Trade Test with 5 years’ of relevant experience in heavy steel manufacturing.
- Must have sound technical knowledge and reasoning to perform tasks/assist with breakdowns.
- Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Hydraulic and Pneumatic knowledge is essential.
- Must be able to do Root cause failure analysis.
- Previous acting experience in a Shift Manager position will be advantageous.
- Computer literate ( MS Office ).
- Completion of the Team manager development course will be advantageous.
KPAs:
- Take full responsibility for all after-hours maintenance, breakdowns, inspections and repairs on shift for the Hot Mill and Plate area
- Liaise with production Team Managers and operators on problem areas and do investigations
- Ensure that Safety regulations are adhered to
- Supervise and manage all breakdowns effectively
- Organise spares or repairs from outside suppliers
- Ensure shift handover meetings are held and concise feedback is given to the relevant people
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.