Maintenance Shift Manager – Hot Products

Our client in the Middelburg, Mpumalanga Region has an EE opportunity available for a Maintenance Shift Manager – Hot Products.

Requirements:

Must have a Mechanical/Electrical National Diploma (S4 or N6) and a valid Millwright Trade Test with 5 years’ of relevant experience in heavy steel manufacturing.

Must have sound technical knowledge and reasoning to perform tasks/assist with breakdowns.

Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Hydraulic and Pneumatic knowledge is essential.

Must be able to do Root cause failure analysis.

Previous acting experience in a Shift Manager position will be advantageous.

Computer literate ( MS Office ).

Completion of the Team manager development course will be advantageous.

KPAs:

Take full responsibility for all after-hours maintenance, breakdowns, inspections and repairs on shift for the Hot Mill and Plate area

Liaise with production Team Managers and operators on problem areas and do investigations

Ensure that Safety regulations are adhered to

Supervise and manage all breakdowns effectively

Organise spares or repairs from outside suppliers

Ensure shift handover meetings are held and concise feedback is given to the relevant people

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

