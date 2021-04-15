Manager: Internal Audit Shared Services at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To manage the Internal Audit function for the Shared Services: Finance, HR, Risk to ensure it adds value to the organisation (group of companies) and its stakeholders by providing objective and relevant assurance and consulting and by contributing to the effectiveness of governance and control processes.
Experience
Minimum:
- At least 10 years’ as a CA(SA)
- At least 5 years’ managerial experience in a banking environment, managing a team of 5 or more
- Experience in project planning and management
- Applying business acumen and commercial understanding, specifically in terms of internal audit practices in a banking environment
Ideal:
- Capitec or Mercantile environment
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate
- Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA)
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Masters Degree in Internal Auditing or Business Management
Knowledge
Minimum:
- The internal audit and information systems audit standards and processes
- Risk management principles
- IFRS and GAAS proficiency in accounting principles and techniques in working with financial reports
- Business products, processes, policies and systems
- Management principles to recognise and evaluate the materiality and significance of deviations from good business practice
- The fundamentals of accounting, economics, commercial law, taxation, finance, quantitative methods and information technology
- IT systems and data analysis
- Technology platforms
- Project management methodology and governance
- Project and product life cycles
- Agile methodology and application
Ideal:
- Core IT systems and processes in Capitec
- Data structures, management and governance
- Frameworks (i.e. COSO, COBIT, ISF)
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Management skills
- Leadership Skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Leading and Supervising
- Relating and Networking
- Writing and Reporting
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals