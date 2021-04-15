Manager: Machine Learning Engineer at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To manage the machine learning function in Data Services to build, implement, improve and support the AI platform which supports delivery of the Capitec AI strategy.

To collaborate in creating and delivering the AI strategy to ensure Capitec is able to compete in a fast changing landscape. The effective use of AI technologies will be a key strategic differentiator in the future.

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Engineering – General

A relevant post graduate degree in Data Science

Experience

5+ years experience (at least 2 years team leadership)

2+ years software development experience

Expert in Python (or R) and SQL

Modern software development best practices e.g. agile software development, code reviews, unit testing, version control – git, CI/CD

Microservice architectures

ML frameworks and tools e.g. pandas, numpy, scikit-learn, TensorFlow, Pytorch, Spark MLlib

Modern ETL, compute and orchestration frameworks, e.g. Apache Spark, Apache Flink, Apache Kafka, etc.

Windows and Linux

Container technologies, e.g. Docker, Kubernetes

Cloud-based infrastructure, e.g. Azure, AWS, GCP; ideally AWS (advantageous)

Knowledge

People management principles

Stakeholder management

Business acumen

Basic principles of budgeting

Object oriented and functional programming in Python

Modern software development practices

SQL Database querying

Data life cycle

Machine learning concepts

Machine learning model life cycle

Microservice architectures

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Leading and Supervising

Relating and Networking

Persuading and Influencing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Learning and Researching

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

