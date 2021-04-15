Manager: Machine Learning Engineer at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To manage the machine learning function in Data Services to build, implement, improve and support the AI platform which supports delivery of the Capitec AI strategy.
- To collaborate in creating and delivering the AI strategy to ensure Capitec is able to compete in a fast changing landscape. The effective use of AI technologies will be a key strategic differentiator in the future.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Engineering – General
- A relevant post graduate degree in Data Science
Experience
- 5+ years experience (at least 2 years team leadership)
- 2+ years software development experience
- Expert in Python (or R) and SQL
- Modern software development best practices e.g. agile software development, code reviews, unit testing, version control – git, CI/CD
- Microservice architectures
- ML frameworks and tools e.g. pandas, numpy, scikit-learn, TensorFlow, Pytorch, Spark MLlib
- Modern ETL, compute and orchestration frameworks, e.g. Apache Spark, Apache Flink, Apache Kafka, etc.
- Windows and Linux
- Container technologies, e.g. Docker, Kubernetes
- Cloud-based infrastructure, e.g. Azure, AWS, GCP; ideally AWS (advantageous)
Knowledge
- People management principles
- Stakeholder management
- Business acumen
- Basic principles of budgeting
- Object oriented and functional programming in Python
- Modern software development practices
- SQL Database querying
- Data life cycle
- Machine learning concepts
- Machine learning model life cycle
- Microservice architectures
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Leading and Supervising
- Relating and Networking
- Persuading and Influencing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Learning and Researching
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Contactable via own mobile phone
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.