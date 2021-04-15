Manager: Machine Learning Engineer at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 15, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To manage the machine learning function in Data Services to build, implement, improve and support the AI platform which supports delivery of the Capitec AI strategy.
  • To collaborate in creating and delivering the AI strategy to ensure Capitec is able to compete in a fast changing landscape. The effective use of AI technologies will be a key strategic differentiator in the future.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Engineering – General
  • A relevant post graduate degree in Data Science

Experience

  • 5+ years experience (at least 2 years team leadership)
  • 2+ years software development experience
  • Expert in Python (or R) and SQL
  • Modern software development best practices e.g. agile software development, code reviews, unit testing, version control – git, CI/CD
  • Microservice architectures
  • ML frameworks and tools e.g. pandas, numpy, scikit-learn, TensorFlow, Pytorch, Spark MLlib
  • Modern ETL, compute and orchestration frameworks, e.g. Apache Spark, Apache Flink, Apache Kafka, etc.
  • Windows and Linux
  • Container technologies, e.g. Docker, Kubernetes
  • Cloud-based infrastructure, e.g. Azure, AWS, GCP; ideally AWS (advantageous)

Knowledge

  • People management principles
  • Stakeholder management
  • Business acumen
  • Basic principles of budgeting
  • Object oriented and functional programming in Python
  • Modern software development practices
  • SQL Database querying
  • Data life cycle
  • Machine learning concepts
  • Machine learning model life cycle
  • Microservice architectures

Competencies

  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Leading and Supervising
  • Relating and Networking
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Learning and Researching
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

