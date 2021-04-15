MEDICAL AID SALES CONSULTANT at KEYHEALTH MEDICAL SCHEME

A medical scheme based in Centurion is looking for Sales Consultant – its a ourbound call centre environment, they are offering a cost to company package plus a monthly performance bonus.
Key Performance Areas
- Telephonic Sales to reach KeyHealth targets
- Assist in providing information regarding the KeyHealth product to potential members
- Ad Hoc tasks as assigned by management
- Exploitation of leads received and activate members onto the scheme
Key Responsibilities
- Provide guidance to members on the use of their medical aid, the benefits provided in each option and the medical aid industry.
- Reach target set. (Working towards personal targets – weekly & monthly).
- Ensure complete applications are submitted to the Scheme to ensure an efficient take-on process.
- Ensure that all correspondence and customer communication is handled in line with the Scheme Rules, protocols, policies and complies to the Medical Schemes Act
- Create awareness, and interest in our brand which will result in sales for the Scheme.
- Source new business on a referral basis.
- Successful exploitation of leads received.
- Log all actions on the operational system
- All bookings and appointments are followed through.
- Manage agreed Individual service level, quality, and targets.
- Recommendations for product and process development / improvement based on customer feedback and analysis to management.
- Ensure the smooth transition from prospective membership to active membership.
- Report vital information regarding marketing trends, needs and competitor’s changes to supervisor
- Knowledge of the Medical Aid industry would be an advantage
- 2-3 years sales experience
Qualifications
Matric/Grade 12
BCom degree would be an advantage
FAIS compliant Regulatory Exams will be advantageous.
Wealth Management (RE 5) accreditation will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Medical Aid industry knowledge
- sales exp
- FAIS
- RE5