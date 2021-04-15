MEDICAL AID SALES CONSULTANT at KEYHEALTH MEDICAL SCHEME

A medical scheme based in Centurion is looking for Sales Consultant – its a ourbound call centre environment, they are offering a cost to company package plus a monthly performance bonus.

Key Performance Areas

Telephonic Sales to reach KeyHealth targets

Assist in providing information regarding the KeyHealth product to potential members

Ad Hoc tasks as assigned by management

Exploitation of leads received and activate members onto the scheme

Key Responsibilities

Provide guidance to members on the use of their medical aid, the benefits provided in each option and the medical aid industry.

Reach target set. (Working towards personal targets – weekly & monthly).

Ensure complete applications are submitted to the Scheme to ensure an efficient take-on process.

Ensure that all correspondence and customer communication is handled in line with the Scheme Rules, protocols, policies and complies to the Medical Schemes Act

Create awareness, and interest in our brand which will result in sales for the Scheme.

Source new business on a referral basis.

Successful exploitation of leads received.

Log all actions on the operational system

All bookings and appointments are followed through.

Manage agreed Individual service level, quality, and targets.

Recommendations for product and process development / improvement based on customer feedback and analysis to management.

Ensure the smooth transition from prospective membership to active membership.

Report vital information regarding marketing trends, needs and competitor’s changes to supervisor

Knowledge of the Medical Aid industry would be an advantage

2-3 years sales experience

Qualifications

Matric/Grade 12

BCom degree would be an advantage

FAIS compliant Regulatory Exams will be advantageous.

Wealth Management (RE 5) accreditation will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Medical Aid industry knowledge

sales exp

FAIS

RE5

