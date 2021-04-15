MEDICAL AID SALES CONSULTANT at KEYHEALTH MEDICAL SCHEME

Apr 15, 2021

A medical scheme based in Centurion is looking for Sales Consultant – its a ourbound call centre environment, they are offering a cost to company package plus a monthly performance bonus.

Key Performance Areas

  • Telephonic Sales to reach KeyHealth targets
  • Assist in providing information regarding the KeyHealth product to potential members
  • Ad Hoc tasks as assigned by management
  • Exploitation of leads received and activate members onto the scheme

Key Responsibilities

  • Provide guidance to members on the use of their medical aid, the benefits provided in each option and the medical aid industry.
  • Reach target set. (Working towards personal targets – weekly & monthly).
  • Ensure complete applications are submitted to the Scheme to ensure an efficient take-on process.
  • Ensure that all correspondence and customer communication is handled in line with the Scheme Rules, protocols, policies and complies to the Medical Schemes Act
  • Create awareness, and interest in our brand which will result in sales for the Scheme.
  • Source new business on a referral basis.
  • Successful exploitation of leads received.
  • Log all actions on the operational system
  • All bookings and appointments are followed through.
  • Manage agreed Individual service level, quality, and targets.
  • Recommendations for product and process development / improvement based on customer feedback and analysis to management.
  • Ensure the smooth transition from prospective membership to active membership.
  • Report vital information regarding marketing trends, needs and competitor’s changes to supervisor
  • Knowledge of the Medical Aid industry would be an advantage
  • 2-3 years sales experience

Qualifications

Matric/Grade 12
BCom degree would be an advantage
FAIS compliant Regulatory Exams will be advantageous.
Wealth Management (RE 5) accreditation will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Medical Aid industry knowledge
  • sales exp
  • FAIS
  • RE5

