Client based in Pretoria seeks the services of Medical Network Local Correspondent to work in synergy with the rest of the Network team in Africa, located in Nairobi, Abidjan and Tunis, with your Manager in Tunis. Extensive traveling across South Africa will be expected as soon as possible
Responsibilities:
- Develop & strengthen the company’s network of medical healthcare professionals ( hospitals, doctors, pharmacies, clinics, etc) across SA, Lesotho, Swaziland
- Analyze the quality and relevance of the current network as per the city location of the Company insured members in the region
- Take into consideration the medical consumption habits of insured members (frequency and type of healthcare professionals visited) through collecting feedback from company sales and admin teams
- Evaluate the quality and relevance of medical partners
- Negotiate and establish partnerships with healthcare professionals.
- Monitor partnerships within a portfolio of countries
- Train the medical partners to company direct billing and other processes
- Liaise on a regular basis with medical partners to ensure a smooth relationship and insured member satisfaction
- Using medical claims data, analyze network development or strengthening needs
- Maintain dashboards of own key performance indicators
- Submit regular activity reposrt to management
- Secure cost containment for medical care performed within company’s network
Education:
• 2-3 year Higher Education ;
• Experience in assistance or medical insurance, in an international environment (required);
• You are rigorous, organized and have an excellent attention to details;
• You are also pragmatic, dynamic with good interpersonal skills;
• You like working in a team while able to be autonomous;
• You are service oriented, and you have good communication skills;
• You have a track record of negotiating;
• Languages: Fluent English and Mandarin preferred. A third language would be a plus;
• IT skills: Microsoft Excel, Word, Powerpoint.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- n/a