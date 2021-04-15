Medical Network Local Correspondent

Client based in Pretoria seeks the services of Medical Network Local Correspondent to work in synergy with the rest of the Network team in Africa, located in Nairobi, Abidjan and Tunis, with your Manager in Tunis. Extensive traveling across South Africa will be expected as soon as possible

Responsibilities:

Develop & strengthen the company’s network of medical healthcare professionals ( hospitals, doctors, pharmacies, clinics, etc) across SA, Lesotho, Swaziland

Analyze the quality and relevance of the current network as per the city location of the Company insured members in the region

Take into consideration the medical consumption habits of insured members (frequency and type of healthcare professionals visited) through collecting feedback from company sales and admin teams

Evaluate the quality and relevance of medical partners

Negotiate and establish partnerships with healthcare professionals.

Monitor partnerships within a portfolio of countries

Train the medical partners to company direct billing and other processes

Liaise on a regular basis with medical partners to ensure a smooth relationship and insured member satisfaction

Using medical claims data, analyze network development or strengthening needs

Maintain dashboards of own key performance indicators

Submit regular activity reposrt to management

Secure cost containment for medical care performed within company’s network

Education:

• 2-3 year Higher Education ;

• Experience in assistance or medical insurance, in an international environment (required);

• You are rigorous, organized and have an excellent attention to details;

• You are also pragmatic, dynamic with good interpersonal skills;

• You like working in a team while able to be autonomous;

• You are service oriented, and you have good communication skills;

• You have a track record of negotiating;

• Languages: Fluent English and Mandarin preferred. A third language would be a plus;

• IT skills: Microsoft Excel, Word, Powerpoint.

Employer & Job Benefits:

n/a

