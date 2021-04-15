Medical Officer

A permanent vacancy exists for a Medical officer at a private Hospital: Acute Rehabilitation Unit in Durban, reporting to the Rehabilitation Practice Manager. The overall purpose of this challenging position is to provide clinical services at the rehabilitation unit. This Rehabilitation unit is part of an expanding network of rehabilitation units within this private hospital group.

Critical Outputs:

Carry responsibility for the clinical assessment and daily medical management of patients admitted to the unit.

Evaluation, program planning and treatment of all allocated patients.

Setting of common medical goals with patients and team.

Education of patients and families about the patient’s condition.

Participation in and attendance of patient family and work meetings and, feedback to families and employers as required.

Liaison with Rehab interdisciplinary teams and participate in patients’ goal setting and discharge planning meetings, as necessary.

Maintenance of clinical documentation.

Active participation in Unit development.

Assist with the marketing of the business and the positioning of the unit in the provision of this challenging service.

Create a unit culture which promotes business objectives, a performance / results orientation, customer focus and teamwork.

Understand the private healthcare industry and relevant legislation, challenges, and role players.

Disseminate best-practice evidence internally and externally via CPD activities, congresses, and peer reviewed literature.

Requirements:

A MBBCH, registration with the HPCSA

Specialist specialty is an advantage.

A minimum of 5 years’ hospital based clinical experience in acute rehabilitation, neurology, orthopaedics and/or general medicine is a requirement.

Experience in leading a team of professionals and successfully providing clinical supervision to professionals will be an advantage.

Financial acumen as well as excellent interpersonal skills are important for the position.

Competencies:

Problem-solving, analysis and judgement

Verbal & written communication and presentation

Ethical behaviour

Building relationships & influencing

Organisational awareness

Leading by example

Desired Skills:

Ethics

infulencing

Financial

Clinical

rehabilitation

Leadership

