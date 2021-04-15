Medical Technician (TB Lab) 2 Years FTC (CLS)

A Medical Technician (TB Laboratory) (2 Years Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS) in Braamfontein, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS), is a division of the Wits Health Consortium (WHC) of the School of Pathology. CLS’s main purpose is to support the teaching and research activities of the School of Pathology through the provision of laboratory services, diagnostic and research advice and data management support in accordance with the standards of Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP).

CLS is an accredited laboratory and has a comprehensive quality management plan to ensure adherence to GCLP and its accreditation standards ensuring the integrity of clinical laboratory for clinical trial study participant care. CLS has achieved ongoing certifications for SANAS (South African National Accreditation System) ISO 15189 and GCLP Accreditation through the British Qualogy Group and is also inspected by the Division of AIDS (DAIDS) annually

Main purpose of the job

Responsible for the performance of laboratory investigations and taking full responsibility for the results produced

Location

Spencer Lister Building, Braamfontein

Key performance areasPrepare, run and record laboratory tests results

Perform instrument and manual tests

Decontamination of samples

Read slides under the microscope, quantify and comment (morphology)

If culture is positive, then follow appropriate procedures for mycobacterial identification and susceptibility/sensitivity testing

Perform molecular assays

Laboratory administration

Ensure maintenance is carried out where required

Monitor and control stock levels

Monitor and control workflows and turnaround times

Demonstrate cost consciousness and assists in meeting budgetary targets

Quality control

Applies and interprets results of internal and external quality assessment tests

Reports quality-related problems and attempts to solve them and reports to laboratory manager

Storage of specimens

Log, label and store samples on LDMSsystem

Required minimum education and training

National Diploma in Medical Technology (Microbiology)

Professional body registration

Health Professions Council of South Africa (Medical technician)

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP) and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) courses

Experience in a Clinical Trial environment will be advantageous

Must be meticulous

The incumbent will be exposed to hazardous and infectious samples

Meeting turnaround times is critical

Resilience for the processing of the samples in the TB Lab

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 1-2 years of experience in microbiology

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 21 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

