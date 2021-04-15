MLHIV Driver Mobilizer

To: APPLICANTS

VACANCY FOR HEALTH SYSTEMS TRUST – UMGUNGUNDLOVU DISTRICT

DIRECTIONS TO CANDIDATE: –

The following documents must be submitted:

CV with full job functions/ duties, certified copies of Identity Document, valid Drivers License with PDP, all Qualifications (Matric Certificate, Tertiary and other courses)

Applicants must be openly living with HIV

Failure to comply with the above instruction will disqualify applicants

Please note that due to a large number of applications received, applications will not be acknowledged, however, only the short-listed applicants will be advised of the outcome by Tower Group

(This institution is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer, whose aim is to promote representativity at all levels of different Occupational Categories in the Institution and People with disabilities are encouraged to apply for the post/s). Please note that this is a Peer Mentorship Programme

CLOSING DATE : 23 April 2021

PROGRAMME : SA Sure Project

POST : MLHIV – Driver Mobilizer

DURATION : Open ended contract

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12

Valid Drivers Licence with PDP

Clear criminal record

HIV/Aids Counselling Course (advantageous)

Openly living with HIV

PLEASE EMAIL CV’S, COPIES OF ID, CERTIFICATES DRIVERS LICENSE TO: [Email Address Removed]

