To: APPLICANTS
VACANCY FOR HEALTH SYSTEMS TRUST – UMGUNGUNDLOVU DISTRICT
DIRECTIONS TO CANDIDATE: –
The following documents must be submitted:
CV with full job functions/ duties, certified copies of Identity Document, valid Drivers License with PDP, all Qualifications (Matric Certificate, Tertiary and other courses)
Applicants must be openly living with HIV
Failure to comply with the above instruction will disqualify applicants
Please note that due to a large number of applications received, applications will not be acknowledged, however, only the short-listed applicants will be advised of the outcome by Tower Group
(This institution is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer, whose aim is to promote representativity at all levels of different Occupational Categories in the Institution and People with disabilities are encouraged to apply for the post/s). Please note that this is a Peer Mentorship Programme
CLOSING DATE : 23 April 2021
PROGRAMME : SA Sure Project
POST : MLHIV – Driver Mobilizer
DURATION : Open ended contract
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Grade 12
- Valid Drivers Licence with PDP
- Clear criminal record
- HIV/Aids Counselling Course (advantageous)
- Openly living with HIV
PLEASE EMAIL CV'S, COPIES OF ID, CERTIFICATES DRIVERS LICENSE TO: