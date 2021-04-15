National Logistics Manager

Our client is looking at appointing a multi-talented individual with experience in imports, freight, and customs.

This is a management position and the person will be liable to start this department within the company and manage it going forward.

This person must be able to work well under pressure and to meet targets set out by directors.

Job Description

Bond Manager

Managing of stock

Clearing of stock

Stocktake

Arranging transport and liaising with forwarding agent.

Opening of accounts at shipping companies

Getting systems in place for any import/ export.

Drawbacks

Arranging of Drawbacks – Cross border

Getting all documentation in place

Following up regarding outstanding funds

Implementing of systems

Working through old drawback files and organizing thereof.

Durban Bonded Warehouse

Costing of warehousing

All structures to be put in place prior to receiving the truck.

Other duties

Shipment planning and vessel booking

Negotiating freight rates

Negotiating road hall

Negotiating shipments

Financial planning/accounting a bonus

Payments and debt collecting to some extend

Cross border operations

Supply chain experience

Stock transfers

Determining the correct harmonized tariff heading of the goods for customs duties, if applicable.

Calculating the import duties and taxes / VAT payable.

Assist with the clearing instruction to confirm that all information received from shipper and consignee is accurate before submitted for customs clearance – a strict rule that is adhered to and if not, huge penalties that could follow both the clearing agent and the importer/consignee.

Framing the Bill of entry (BOE) to be submitted via electronic data interchange (EDI) to customs / SARS.

Collecting payment from the shipper for duties and taxes / VAT and making payment to Customs / SARS authorities.

Arranging the customs clearance/release with the relevant requirements, i.e., customs stop, port health exams, and many more requirements per specific cargo requirements that need to be met before a release could be obtained, as well as to avoid penalties/delays

Minimum Requirements

Degree in Logistics or equivalent to this

Must have imports, freight, and customs experience

5 to 10 years experience in a similar or semi-similar role

Able to work within all levels of the company

Can function by themselves without supervision and reach targets and expectations.

Clear Credit and Criminal Record

Contactable references

Desired Skills:

Freight

imports and exports

managment

customs

Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position