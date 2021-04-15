National Logistics Manager

Our client is looking at appointing a multi-talented individual with experience in imports, freight, and customs.
This is a management position and the person will be liable to start this department within the company and manage it going forward.
This person must be able to work well under pressure and to meet targets set out by directors.
Job Description
- Bond Manager
- Managing of stock
- Clearing of stock
- Stocktake
- Arranging transport and liaising with forwarding agent.
- Opening of accounts at shipping companies
- Getting systems in place for any import/ export.
Drawbacks
- Arranging of Drawbacks – Cross border
- Getting all documentation in place
- Following up regarding outstanding funds
- Implementing of systems
- Working through old drawback files and organizing thereof.
Durban Bonded Warehouse
- Costing of warehousing
- All structures to be put in place prior to receiving the truck.
Other duties
- Shipment planning and vessel booking
- Negotiating freight rates
- Negotiating road hall
- Negotiating shipments
- Financial planning/accounting a bonus
- Payments and debt collecting to some extend
- Cross border operations
- Supply chain experience
- Stock transfers
- Determining the correct harmonized tariff heading of the goods for customs duties, if applicable.
- Calculating the import duties and taxes / VAT payable.
- Assist with the clearing instruction to confirm that all information received from shipper and consignee is accurate before submitted for customs clearance – a strict rule that is adhered to and if not, huge penalties that could follow both the clearing agent and the importer/consignee.
- Framing the Bill of entry (BOE) to be submitted via electronic data interchange (EDI) to customs / SARS.
- Collecting payment from the shipper for duties and taxes / VAT and making payment to Customs / SARS authorities.
- Arranging the customs clearance/release with the relevant requirements, i.e., customs stop, port health exams, and many more requirements per specific cargo requirements that need to be met before a release could be obtained, as well as to avoid penalties/delays
Minimum Requirements
- Degree in Logistics or equivalent to this
- Must have imports, freight, and customs experience
- 5 to 10 years experience in a similar or semi-similar role
- Able to work within all levels of the company
- Can function by themselves without supervision and reach targets and expectations.
- Clear Credit and Criminal Record
- Contactable references
Desired Skills:
- Freight
- imports and exports
- managment
- customs
- Accounting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree