Network Engineer (CH614) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Ref: CH614:
Our client, a Cape Town-based fashion retailer, is looking for an Intermediate Level Network Engineer to join their team.
The ideal candidate should have the technical proficiency to understand a complex data network environment.
Requirements:
- The candidate should have 4+ years’ experience at Network Engineer level.
- Self-starter able to provide team managers backup and support.
Skills required:
Working Knowledge of:
- Cisco Datacentre core (Nexus) switching and routing skills.
- Cisco Catalyst, Aruba wireless and switching.
- Good Network security
- Voice over IP (VoIP).
- Routing protocol knowledge and diagnostic of– OSPF, BGP, EIGRP
- OSI Model, TCP/IP protocol suite (IP, ARP, ICMP, TCP, UDP)
- IP addressing and subnetting.
- Sound VLAN knowledge and configuration.
- Excellent troubleshooting skills
The candidate will also provide
- Hands on WAN and LAN support across the Company’s estate.
- Provide management of all network and wireless technologies.
- Provide technical input around network / wireless faults and be able to liaise with our external vendors.
- Make use of monitoring tools to pre-empt possible outages.
- Take initiative troubleshooting any IT Infrastructure issues.
- Project manage small network and datacentre related initiatives.
- Perform daily network and system checks across the company’s estate.
- Creating accurate management reporting information.
- Forecasting the growth of network infrastructure requirements.
- Service availability using monitoring and alerting tools.
- Input on high availability strategy.
- Scalability and capacity planning.
- Suggest improvements in areas to optimise current infrastructure implementations.
- Document designs, specifications and implementations.
General:
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.