Network Engineer (CH614) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Network Engineer (CH614)

Our client, a Cape Town-based fashion retailer, is looking for an Intermediate Level Network Engineer to join their team.

The ideal candidate should have the technical proficiency to understand a complex data network environment.

Requirements:

The candidate should have 4+ years’ experience at Network Engineer level.

Self-starter able to provide team managers backup and support.

Skills required:

Working Knowledge of:

Cisco Datacentre core (Nexus) switching and routing skills.

Cisco Catalyst, Aruba wireless and switching.

Good Network security

Voice over IP (VoIP).

Routing protocol knowledge and diagnostic of– OSPF, BGP, EIGRP

OSI Model, TCP/IP protocol suite (IP, ARP, ICMP, TCP, UDP)

IP addressing and subnetting.

Sound VLAN knowledge and configuration.

Excellent troubleshooting skills

The candidate will also provide

Hands on WAN and LAN support across the Company’s estate.

Provide management of all network and wireless technologies.

Provide technical input around network / wireless faults and be able to liaise with our external vendors.

Make use of monitoring tools to pre-empt possible outages.

Take initiative troubleshooting any IT Infrastructure issues.

Project manage small network and datacentre related initiatives.

Perform daily network and system checks across the company’s estate.

Creating accurate management reporting information.

Forecasting the growth of network infrastructure requirements.

Service availability using monitoring and alerting tools.

Input on high availability strategy.

Scalability and capacity planning.

Suggest improvements in areas to optimise current infrastructure implementations.

Document designs, specifications and implementations.

General:

