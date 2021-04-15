Network Engineer (CH614) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Apr 15, 2021

Ref:  CH614:

Our client, a Cape Town-based fashion retailer, is looking for an Intermediate Level Network Engineer to join their team.

The ideal candidate should have the technical proficiency to understand a complex data network environment.

Requirements:

  • The candidate should have 4+ years’ experience at Network Engineer level.
  • Self-starter able to provide team managers backup and support.

Skills required:

Working Knowledge of:

  • Cisco Datacentre core (Nexus) switching and routing skills.
  • Cisco Catalyst, Aruba wireless and switching.
  • Good Network security
  • Voice over IP (VoIP).
  • Routing protocol knowledge and diagnostic of– OSPF, BGP, EIGRP
  • OSI Model, TCP/IP protocol suite (IP, ARP, ICMP, TCP, UDP)
  • IP addressing and subnetting.
  • Sound VLAN knowledge and configuration.
  • Excellent troubleshooting skills

 

The candidate will also provide

  • Hands on WAN and LAN support across the Company’s estate.
  • Provide management of all network and wireless technologies.
  • Provide technical input around network / wireless faults and be able to liaise with our external vendors.
  • Make use of monitoring tools to pre-empt possible outages.
  • Take initiative troubleshooting any IT Infrastructure issues.
  • Project manage small network and datacentre related initiatives.
  • Perform daily network and system checks across the company’s estate.
  • Creating accurate management reporting information.
  • Forecasting the growth of network infrastructure requirements.
  • Service availability using monitoring and alerting tools.
  • Input on high availability strategy.
  • Scalability and capacity planning.
  • Suggest improvements in areas to optimise current infrastructure implementations.
  • Document designs, specifications and implementations.

General:

