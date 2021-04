NEW QUALIFIED ADMITTED ATTORNEY

An opportunity exists for a newly qualified admitted attorney to join a Legal Team in a Financal Services Company.

if you are newly qualified and wanting to work out of law this opportunity exists.

Please send your CV to RPE – RECRUITMENT AND PLACEMENT EXECUTIVES

Desired Skills:

ADMITTED ATTORNEY

ARTICLES

LEGAL

NEW QUALIFIED

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

