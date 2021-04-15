PHP Developer

Job purpose:

The Integration Developer will be involved with the design and implementation of sales focused systems for staff and clients as well as workflow automation systems, and integration between those environments.

Responsibilities:

Participates in high level and detailed product design, engineering, development and integration.

Write the code necessary to integrate systems and to create Client and admin user interfaces

Owns testing and maintenance of own code and relevant infrastructure.

Required to produce documentation for any code written.

Must become intimately familiar with IS systems that will be integrated.

Participates in ensuring technical and corporate compliance of the Enterprise Architecture.

Facilitates the integration of new and existing products into IS systems.

Keeps up to date with emerging technologies to enhance or improve existing IS products and services.

Participates in the identification and resolution of bugs in all relevant systems.

Participates in building partnerships with other teams to assess areas of business that can be improved through automation and integration.

Maintain the existing code that has been developed and continually strive for improvement.

Optimizes business processing, minimize manual intervention in all tasks.

Qualifications and experience required:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related discipline preferred, or equivalent work experience.

Recognized development language certifications

5+ years of development work with a proven track record of delivering code on time

Experience in an agile development frame work.

Computer Skills

Technical expertise in cloud-based technologies

High proficiency in the following technologies required.

Strong PhP, C#, NET, Node.JS, [URL Removed] combined experience

Experience and understanding of other programming and scripting

Strong knowledge of Frameworks

Understanding of MVC design patterns

Understanding of front-end technologies, such as Angular, JS, Bootstrap, JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3

Web services / API (REST, JSON, SOAP, XML)

Familiarity with MS SQL/NoSQL/MySQL/Mongo/MariaDB databases and relevant languages.

Proficient understand of code versioning tools, such as GitLab, BitBucket.

Deployment tools such as Jenkins

Project Management tools like Jira, Projec, Flow.

Desired Skills:

PHP

JavaScript

C#

ASP.Net

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

