Preschool Principal

Are you an Educator that has been in a Principal position (Pre/Primary School) searching for an exciting new opportunity? My client has a position available in one of their branches based in Johannesburg South for a commercial savvy principle who not only has a love for children but also the ability to lead and communicate well with all staff, management and parents.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

Educational Qualification

Min 3-% years’ experience in a similar Principal role

Preschool or Primary School experience

Computer literate

Business background would be an advantage

Duties and Responsibilities

Establish and promote high standards and expectations for all children and staff for academic performance and.

Manage, evaluate, and supervise effective and clear procedures for the operation and functioning of the school consistent with the philosophy, mission, values and goals of the school.

Extracurricular activities, discipline systems to ensure a safe and orderly climate, building maintenance, programme evaluation, personnel management, office operations, and emergency procedures.

To keep up to date with relevant legislation, policy and practice.

To establish an inclusive environment that welcomes and accommodates the diversity of cultures within the local community.

Establish the annual master schedule for instructional programmes, ensuring sequential learning experiences.

Supervise the instructional programmes of the school, evaluating lesson plans and observing classes.

Supervise in a fair and consistent manner effective discipline and attendance systems with high standards.

Encourages children to take responsibility for behaviour and creates high morale among staff and children.

File all required reports regarding violence, vandalism, attendance, and discipline matters.

Establish procedures for evaluation and selection of instructional materials and equipment, approving all recommendations.

To identify the staff resources required, and to organise the recruitment, induction, and training of all childcare staff.

To support staff, encouraging them to participate in activities and events and providing models of good practice to enhance their existing skills and ongoing development.

Notify immediately the Director when there is evidence of substance abuse, child abuse, child neglect, severe medical or social conditions.

Keep the Director advised of employees not meeting their contractual agreement.

Keep the staff informed and seek ideas for the improvement of the school.

Conduct monthly/weekly meetings, as necessary, for the proper functioning of the school.

Establish and maintain an effective inventory system for all school supplies, materials, and equipment.

Establish procedures that create and maintain attractive, organized, functional, healthy, clean, and safe facilities.

Assume responsibility for the health, safety, and welfare of children, employees and visitors.

Develop clearly understood procedures and provide regular drills for emergencies and disasters.

Maintain a master schedule to be posted for all teachers.

Establish schedules and procedures for the supervision of children in non-classroom areas (including before and after school).

Communicate regularly with parents, seeking their support and advice, so as to create a cooperative relationship.

Complete in a timely fashion all records and reports as requested by the Director.

Maintain and account for all children activity funds and money collected from parents.

Communicate with the Director regularly about the needs, successes and general operation of the school.

Establish procedures for safe storing and integrity of all public and confidential school records.

Protect confidentiality of records and information gained as part of exercising professional duties and use discretion in sharing such information.

Organise and supervise procedures for identifying and addressing special needs of children including health, and emotional related concerns.

Supervise the exclusion from school of any child who shows departure from normal health, who has been exposed to a communicable disease, or whose presence may be detrimental to the health and cleanliness of other children.

Assure that the excluded child’s parents or guardian are apprised of the reasons for exclusion.

To attend management and strategic meetings and contribute to the development of high-quality childcare and crèche services.

Perform any duties that are within the scope of employment as assigned by the Director.

Provide quarterly children grade and behaviour reports to parents.

Enforce uniform and appearance policy to assure an appropriate school environment consistent.

To oversee effective administration of fee collection.

Provide and supervise a safe recreation and play period for the children.

Be responsible for the school’s newsletter and communiqués to all parents.

Delegate, where possible and necessary, some of the duties and responsibilities per this job description.

Attributes

Must be adaptable

Pay attention to detail

Analytical thinking

Good communicator

Driven

Commercial savvy

Leadership skills

