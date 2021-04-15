Preschool Principal

Are you an Educator that has been in a Principal position (Pre/Primary School) searching for an exciting new opportunity? My client has a position available in one of their branches based in Johannesburg South for a commercial savvy principle who not only has a love for children but also the ability to lead and communicate well with all staff, management and parents.
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12
- Educational Qualification
- Min 3-% years’ experience in a similar Principal role
- Preschool or Primary School experience
- Computer literate
- Business background would be an advantage
Duties and Responsibilities
- Establish and promote high standards and expectations for all children and staff for academic performance and.
- Manage, evaluate, and supervise effective and clear procedures for the operation and functioning of the school consistent with the philosophy, mission, values and goals of the school.
- Extracurricular activities, discipline systems to ensure a safe and orderly climate, building maintenance, programme evaluation, personnel management, office operations, and emergency procedures.
- To keep up to date with relevant legislation, policy and practice.
- To establish an inclusive environment that welcomes and accommodates the diversity of cultures within the local community.
- Establish the annual master schedule for instructional programmes, ensuring sequential learning experiences.
- Supervise the instructional programmes of the school, evaluating lesson plans and observing classes.
- Supervise in a fair and consistent manner effective discipline and attendance systems with high standards.
- Encourages children to take responsibility for behaviour and creates high morale among staff and children.
- File all required reports regarding violence, vandalism, attendance, and discipline matters.
- Establish procedures for evaluation and selection of instructional materials and equipment, approving all recommendations.
- To identify the staff resources required, and to organise the recruitment, induction, and training of all childcare staff.
- To support staff, encouraging them to participate in activities and events and providing models of good practice to enhance their existing skills and ongoing development.
- Notify immediately the Director when there is evidence of substance abuse, child abuse, child neglect, severe medical or social conditions.
- Keep the Director advised of employees not meeting their contractual agreement.
- Keep the staff informed and seek ideas for the improvement of the school.
- Conduct monthly/weekly meetings, as necessary, for the proper functioning of the school.
- Establish and maintain an effective inventory system for all school supplies, materials, and equipment.
- Establish procedures that create and maintain attractive, organized, functional, healthy, clean, and safe facilities.
- Assume responsibility for the health, safety, and welfare of children, employees and visitors.
- Develop clearly understood procedures and provide regular drills for emergencies and disasters.
- Maintain a master schedule to be posted for all teachers.
- Establish schedules and procedures for the supervision of children in non-classroom areas (including before and after school).
- Communicate regularly with parents, seeking their support and advice, so as to create a cooperative relationship.
- Complete in a timely fashion all records and reports as requested by the Director.
- Maintain and account for all children activity funds and money collected from parents.
- Communicate with the Director regularly about the needs, successes and general operation of the school.
- Establish procedures for safe storing and integrity of all public and confidential school records.
- Protect confidentiality of records and information gained as part of exercising professional duties and use discretion in sharing such information.
- Organise and supervise procedures for identifying and addressing special needs of children including health, and emotional related concerns.
- Supervise the exclusion from school of any child who shows departure from normal health, who has been exposed to a communicable disease, or whose presence may be detrimental to the health and cleanliness of other children.
- Assure that the excluded child’s parents or guardian are apprised of the reasons for exclusion.
- To attend management and strategic meetings and contribute to the development of high-quality childcare and crèche services.
- Perform any duties that are within the scope of employment as assigned by the Director.
- Provide quarterly children grade and behaviour reports to parents.
- Enforce uniform and appearance policy to assure an appropriate school environment consistent.
- To oversee effective administration of fee collection.
- Provide and supervise a safe recreation and play period for the children.
- Be responsible for the school’s newsletter and communiqués to all parents.
- Delegate, where possible and necessary, some of the duties and responsibilities per this job description.
Attributes
- Must be adaptable
- Pay attention to detail
- Analytical thinking
- Good communicator
- Driven
- Commercial savvy
- Leadership skills