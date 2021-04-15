Product Specialist at Bone SA

Ref no 12042021

A vacancy exists at our Rivonia branch for a Product Specialist. The Product Specialist will be responsible for the Johannesburg region, Vaal Triangle, North West and part of Mpumalanga.

Overall Job Function

Responsible for establishing sales objectives and plans and devise sales activities that support these objectives across all relevant business units within Bone SA. To drive sales activities by developing and maintaining the demand for the Bone SA range of products and services to designated accounts in accordance with agreed business plans.

Main Job Responsibilities

Establish, develop, and maintain business relationships with current and prospective customers to drive new business development of Bone SA products.

Analyse market to identify new sales and business opportunities.

Report on competitor behaviour, threats, and opportunities for the business.

Create, develop, and implement sales strategies for allocated territory.

Plan, organize and manage sales activities daily.

Establish and implement sales objectives and goals.

Ensure constant monthly turnover of hospitals and private clients.

Training of both theatre staff and specialists on Bone SA products.

Support and coordinate product training programmes for designated products as required.

Provide management with reports on customers’ needs, problems, interests, competitive activities and potential for new products and services.

Respond to customer and doctors survey results as and when required.

Continuous monitoring of stock levels at existing clients to ensure that correct stock levels are adhered to.

Assist in identifying products for consignment use at new clients and ensuring permission is attained from pharmacy manager to supply consignment stock.

Assist with the management of expired/missing and damaged stock at clients

Desired Skills:

Matric/Grade 12 –

Diploma / Degree in Diploma or Degree in the Medical Field –

Diploma or Certificate in Sales and Marketing (Advantage) –

3 – 5 Years’ experience in sales of Orthopaedic and or Spinal products –

CRICE Training (Essential) –

Clinical experience as a registered Nurse/Enrolled Nurse or Scrub Technician (Advantage) –

Valid driver’s license & own vehicle required

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Regulating Bodies & Organisational

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Bone SA is a Non-Profit Company (NPC), whose main objective is the promotion of the interests of people who have been disabled by disease or injury. We do this by bringing together donors and recipients.

The position is avaliable at our office in Rivonia.

