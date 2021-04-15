Property Portfolio Director

A Property Portfolio Director is required for a large Commercial Property Group based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg, Gauteng. RNEG

Experience / Education:

Advanced business knowledge, especially in the property industry and associated financial markets backed-up by at least 10 years property management experience.

Experience in managing people is essential.

A Tertiary qualification at a minimum is required with a post graduate qualification a strong recommendation.

Main purpose / objective of the position:

Management of staff in the business stream.

Facilitating the property management process in selected buildings and centres.

Optimizing the Company’s profit.

Establish and develop new markets in order to add value to the portfolio and/or the Company.

Improve the long term profitability of shopping centres through revamps and/or expansions.

Improve the well-being of the property industry by involvement in local and national committees and forums.

Fulfil the Company’s obligation towards social responsibility by being involved in the local community’s activities and public relations in general.

Establish the Company as experts in the market.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

