Quality Manager Pretoria (Maintenance) Reference: 20689

Secure this opportunity. Reward yourself by joining this acknowledge facilities company.

Duties

To manage the maintenance of all facilities, plant and equipment cost effectively.

Maintain Preventative Maintenance (PM) schedules in accordance to the SLA for all equipment and services.

Create Quality Cards and sample jobs across.

Monitor the execution of work and implement corrective measures on deviations.

Ensure Quality Cards are completed after proper inspection has been carried out.

Attach relevant documentation into SAP.

To manage maintenance on client equipment.

Strive for continuous improvement (cost saving and improved service delivery)

Be a liaison between technical staff, client and management

Undertake other related assignments assigned to by the Engineering Manager or Operations

Report writing skills.

Requirements

The Applicant must meet the following requirements: –

N3 – N6 in Engineering or Project Management or Operations Management

Matric (Senior Certificate)

Valid SA Drivers’ License

3 – 5 Years relevant experience in maintenance planning, project management and knowledge of financial management principles

Maintenance planning, project management skills

MS Word, MS Excel & MS Outlook

Knowledge of OHS Act & ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems

Package & Remuneration

R26 000 CTC per month neg on experience and qualifications.

Desired Skills:

Quality Management

Quality Control

Maintenance

Learn more/Apply for this position