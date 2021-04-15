R&D Administrative Professional

A well-known and established Chemical Manufacturing Company requires the above to provide professional technical administrative support and coordinate various processes and procedures with implementation thereof within the Research and Development Department.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Grade 12 and a Secretarial Qualification is preferred.

Previous experience in technical secretarial duties is essential.

Good understanding of ISO 9001:2015 and experience regarding document management control and record retention.

The successful candidate must be computer literate.

Knowledge of SAP will be advantageous.

Excellent communicator both orally and written.

Ability to interact with people and employees at all levels and functions.

Must be able to work under pressure.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:



Ensure consistent application of the various work processes within the Research and Development Department.

Work closely with the Technical and Innovation Executive, Sustainability Manager and Developmental/ Technical Service Engineers as well as Product Steward.

Network with colleagues from other departments, sites and functions.

Maintain and manage the controlled version of the creation, revisions and discontinuations of technical data sheets, commercial product listings and material safety data sheets and communicate the status thereof and ensure availability of the documents internally and externally via the intranet and internet websites.

Create, control and maintain templates for all above documents.

Monitor the document tracking sheets.

Coordinate the creation and updates of all technical literature and ensure availability to the Group.

Schedule and coordinate training for new colleagues and ensure that training presentations are available.

Collate training matrix and ensure that attendance records are completed and forwarded to the Training Coordinator.

Assist the Product Steward with the creation and distribution of food contact compliance letters, declaration of compliance letters and all other regulatory request letters. Monitor the tracking sheets with all changes.

Assist the Technology and Innovations Executive and the Research and Development ISO Coordinator via EDRMS as appropriate for the Business and approval of procedures and documents required in ODMS.

Schedule and coordinate meetings and organise meeting rooms as well as refreshments and catering requirements.

Take accurate minutes during Research and Development meetings when required.

Administer technical writing of Research and Development documents.

Organise and coordinate workshops and Research and Development led conferences.

Assist with travel arrangements for the Research and Development Team (both locally and internationally).

Follow the corporate intellectual property requirements by ensuring that all generated documents for distribution are created in PDF format and that the change or copy security is activated.

Assist with general Research and Development administrative duties which includes:

– Obtaining quotes, creating purchasing requisitions and logging service/ goods receipt within SAP. Ensure that invoices are forwarded to Accounts for payment.

– Ordering of stationery and office supplies.

– Arranging delivery and collection of samples via DHL.

– Administration of file shares within the Group to ensure change and read access requirements are processed for colleagues.

– Arranging and coordinating new employee’s training within Research and Development Group.

– Coordinating and forwarding leave forms to HR.

– Receiving and attending to the requirements of visitors and deliveries.

– Distribution of information received from associations and institutions.

Provide back-up for Research and Development processes (STS, QN, raw material process).

Assist other colleagues as and when needed.

Perform other activities as required to achieve the goals of the organisation.

Compile and distribute newsletters for Research and Development, sustainability and Head Office.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position