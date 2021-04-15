Receiving Supervisor

A local speciality Food Manufacturer and Distributor is looking for an experienced Receiving Supervisor for their operation in the Durban North area. MUST have FOOD based experience. Candidates without food experience will NOT be considered

Duties

Responsible for accuracy of all incoming stock and material

Entering of received stock into the ERP system

Check purchase orders, COA and relevant compliance information when receiving stock and raw materials

Stock counts of raw materials, and packaging in the warehouse

Prepare stock requisitions as per minimum stock level requirements

Send all stock requisitions to Procurement for placing of orders

Scanning and issuing of stock from store rooms/warehouse

Conduct visual quality inspections of stock

Identify and report defective stock and raw materials as per the CCP

Manage requisition room and requisition stock

Compare stock usage with completed orders to highlight areas of wastage

Analyse and control wastages/breakages with respect to the FIFO system

Submits invoices, credit notes and forms to the relevant departments

Filing of all relevant invoices

Maintain hygienic working environment and ensure hygiene compliance at all times

Requirements

Grade 12

Relevant Logistics or Business Diploma/degree

MUST have 2 – 3 years’ relevant receiving experience in a FOOD based environment

MUST have previous Supervisory experience

Good MS Office skills are essential

Experience on Sage Evolution is preferred (Alternate ERP packages may be considered)

Excellent communication and writing skills in English is Non-negotiable

Reliable, accurate with good people skills

Desired Skills:

Stock Control

Receiving

Staff Supervision

Administration

Quality Control

Reporting

Issuing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A local speciality Food Manufacturer and Distributor

