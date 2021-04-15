A local speciality Food Manufacturer and Distributor is looking for an experienced Receiving Supervisor for their operation in the Durban North area. MUST have FOOD based experience. Candidates without food experience will NOT be considered
Duties
- Responsible for accuracy of all incoming stock and material
- Entering of received stock into the ERP system
- Check purchase orders, COA and relevant compliance information when receiving stock and raw materials
- Stock counts of raw materials, and packaging in the warehouse
- Prepare stock requisitions as per minimum stock level requirements
- Send all stock requisitions to Procurement for placing of orders
- Scanning and issuing of stock from store rooms/warehouse
- Conduct visual quality inspections of stock
- Identify and report defective stock and raw materials as per the CCP
- Manage requisition room and requisition stock
- Compare stock usage with completed orders to highlight areas of wastage
- Analyse and control wastages/breakages with respect to the FIFO system
- Submits invoices, credit notes and forms to the relevant departments
- Filing of all relevant invoices
- Maintain hygienic working environment and ensure hygiene compliance at all times
Requirements
- Grade 12
- Relevant Logistics or Business Diploma/degree
- MUST have 2 – 3 years’ relevant receiving experience in a FOOD based environment
- MUST have previous Supervisory experience
- Good MS Office skills are essential
- Experience on Sage Evolution is preferred (Alternate ERP packages may be considered)
- Excellent communication and writing skills in English is Non-negotiable
- Reliable, accurate with good people skills
