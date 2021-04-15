Regional (Distribution Partner) Manager (FMCG) at O’Brien Recruitment

The objective of the Distribution Partner Manager is to represent The Company in the region,

managing their appointed Distribution Partner in the Liquor industry to maximize results in the Direct Liquor

channels. Key priority will be managing them and the various stakeholders in their assigned

sales districts to deliver The Company’s sales growth, execution and numeric reach in the tavern,

formal on premise and independent retail Liquor channels specifically.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Strategy and Planning

Responsible for analysing geographic areas to understand outlet and sales opportunity within

identified areas though trade visits Responsible for creating a Business Plan in close co-ordination with the Head of Direct

Distribution Liquor for winning in the Direct RTM channel for the respective sales districts

Set, track and drive all DP Sales Districts against the annual business plan

Responsibility for creating and developing a strong commercial plan to grow distribution and

SKU listing in the Non-Musketeer/Striker Managed account Universe via the distribution partner Responsible for the annual Joint Business Plan with the distribution partner and sales district/s

DP Sales Team Management and Leadership

Maximizes time in field with DP reps.

80% of time spent in field focusing on “work-withs” with the distribution partner field force,

Define routines and call cycles for managing the operations in a professional/ and sustainable

way, in line with routines matrix defined by the Head of Direct RTM Liqour. Prepares and runs effective team meetings with the distribution partner to ensure the correct

execution of all the agreed strategies and sales driving initiatives. Encourages ad hoc action plans for their distribution partner in order to ensure the long-term

development of distribution, volume and brand. Secure correct auditing by DP Sales force and execution standards as per distribution

agreement related to min facings of The Company in DP cooler Generate best practice and multiply though all covered sales districts

Analysis

Consistently analyzing the available market data from reliable data sources to find gaps or

opportunities, by region, in distribution and SKU listings. Responsible for analyzing DP sales data (both direct and indirect) to measure performance,

improve forecasting and quantify all Pay for Performance remuneration. Forecast financial sales by sales district and ensure order taking according to targets

and aligned forecast. Define and track the DP KPI’s (broken down to sales district level)

Administration

80% of time in field and 20% of time spent on analysis, planning and reporting.

Responsible for the correct management of the yearly regional budget and the control of all

free goods.

free goods. Prepares, organizes and executes review meetings (on a monthly/quarterly basis) with all

responsible sales districts to evaluate performance vs Joint Business Plan Objectives and agree

on action plans. This is then reported to both Sales Directors and shared internally with the

responsible sales districts to evaluate performance vs Joint Business Plan Objectives and agree on action plans. This is then reported to both Sales Directors and shared internally with the Musketeer team and other key stakeholders. Manage and se3cure efficient POS stock and handling as well as ROI management

Fuel DP sales force passion for The Company through recognition and rewards programs

(Motivate/Engage/Reward)

EXPERIENCE NEEDED

4-5 year sales experience in FMCG

Excellent understanding of RTM environment in South Africa / the region (ideally On Premise

RTM)

Strong analytical, planning and financial skills

Clear understanding of markets, sales & distribution, competitor activity, consumer behavior in

EDV (Word, Excel, Power Point, etc.)

Very high negotiation and communication skills

Leadership, Motivation and Team Skills

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS

University Degree (Business, Marketing or similar)

LANGUAGE REQUIREMENTS

Fluent in written and spoken English

TRAVEL

80%

Valid Drivers License required

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Performance Bonuses

Fuel Allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position