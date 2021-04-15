Regional (Distribution Partner) Manager (FMCG) at O’Brien Recruitment

The objective of the Distribution Partner Manager is to represent The Company in the region,
managing their appointed Distribution Partner in the Liquor industry to maximize results in the Direct Liquor
channels. Key priority will be managing them and the various stakeholders in their assigned
sales districts to deliver The Company’s sales growth, execution and numeric reach in the tavern,
formal on premise and independent retail Liquor channels specifically.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Strategy and Planning
- Responsible for analysing geographic areas to understand outlet and sales opportunity within
identified areas though trade visits
- Responsible for creating a Business Plan in close co-ordination with the Head of Direct
Distribution Liquor for winning in the Direct RTM channel for the respective sales districts
Set, track and drive all DP Sales Districts against the annual business plan
- Responsibility for creating and developing a strong commercial plan to grow distribution and
SKU listing in the Non-Musketeer/Striker Managed account Universe via the distribution partner
- Responsible for the annual Joint Business Plan with the distribution partner and sales district/s
DP Sales Team Management and Leadership
- Maximizes time in field with DP reps.
- 80% of time spent in field focusing on “work-withs” with the distribution partner field force,
- Define routines and call cycles for managing the operations in a professional/ and sustainable
way, in line with routines matrix defined by the Head of Direct RTM Liqour.
- Prepares and runs effective team meetings with the distribution partner to ensure the correct
execution of all the agreed strategies and sales driving initiatives.
- Encourages ad hoc action plans for their distribution partner in order to ensure the long-term
development of distribution, volume and brand.
- Secure correct auditing by DP Sales force and execution standards as per distribution
agreement related to min facings of The Company in DP cooler
- Generate best practice and multiply though all covered sales districts
Analysis
- Consistently analyzing the available market data from reliable data sources to find gaps or
opportunities, by region, in distribution and SKU listings.
- Responsible for analyzing DP sales data (both direct and indirect) to measure performance,
improve forecasting and quantify all Pay for Performance remuneration.
- Forecast financial sales by sales district and ensure order taking according to targets
and aligned forecast.
- Define and track the DP KPI’s (broken down to sales district level)
Administration
- 80% of time in field and 20% of time spent on analysis, planning and reporting.
- Responsible for the correct management of the yearly regional budget and the control of all
free goods.
- Prepares, organizes and executes review meetings (on a monthly/quarterly basis) with all
responsible sales districts to evaluate performance vs Joint Business Plan Objectives and agree
on action plans. This is then reported to both Sales Directors and shared internally with the
Musketeer team and other key stakeholders.
- Manage and se3cure efficient POS stock and handling as well as ROI management
- Fuel DP sales force passion for The Company through recognition and rewards programs
(Motivate/Engage/Reward)
EXPERIENCE NEEDED
4-5 year sales experience in FMCG
Excellent understanding of RTM environment in South Africa / the region (ideally On Premise
RTM)
Strong analytical, planning and financial skills
Clear understanding of markets, sales & distribution, competitor activity, consumer behavior in
EDV (Word, Excel, Power Point, etc.)
Very high negotiation and communication skills
Leadership, Motivation and Team Skills
EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS
University Degree (Business, Marketing or similar)
LANGUAGE REQUIREMENTS
Fluent in written and spoken English
TRAVEL
80%
Valid Drivers License required
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution
- Performance Bonuses
- Fuel Allowance