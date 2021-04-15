Retail Store Manager at Auto X

The primary responsibility of a store manager is to ensure overall daily running of the company in line with set procedures. The store manager needs to have knowledge of all staff tasks – enabling constant contact and interaction with customers and staff.

About the position (Tasks include, but are not limited to the following):

Ensure staff follows procedure and provides customers with excellent service.

Delegate and explain new or updated tasks or information to all staff.

Recruiting, training, supervising and appraising staff.

Follow the correct HR procedures and keep all statutory documents on file.

Follow “Opening Procedure”, includes Daily stock balancing using the “Inventory Procedure”.

Bi-weekly ordering and control of stock to ensure correct stock levels in store.

Greet the customers in a friendly and professional manner and establish what each customer’s needs are.

Apply the “Battery Testing Procedure” provided to determine the state of the customer’s battery.

Once the results have been determined of the battery take further steps to solve the customer’s problem this will include other test such as the alternator and starter tests, if the battery is faulty follow the “Sales & Service Procedure” provided.

To complete the “Sales & Service Procedure” make use of the following skills and guides:

Product Knowledge

Pricing Knowledge

Use of approved discount price books

Use of the “Battery Selection Guide” to provide the customer with the correct battery

Quote/Invoicing capability on POS System

Capable of working with cash

Capable of working with a card machine

Follow the “Battery Warranty Registration Procedure”

Describe use, operation and care of battery/product to the customer

Apply the “Battery Fitment & Removal Procedure” to remove and install new battery.

Follow the “Battery Charging Procedure” where needed.

Answering of telephones and giving the correct quote and pricing to the customer.

Monitor pricing to be in lines with the correct margin.

Monitor the financial performance of the company.

Manage budgets and report monthly.

Maintain statistical and financial records.

Monitor monthly sales per existing account customers, understand and investigate volume gains or declines.

Ensure all accounts are in line with their credit terms and collect outstanding payments.

Draw monthly debtors report from POS System.

Schedule visits with potential new customers by identifying dealers.

Assist in opening of new account customers and supplying the correct pricing.

Build good customer service levels and business relationships.

Schedule delivery routes.

Follow the correct procedure when receiving stock.

Do customer deliveries/Call-Outs and collections of stock when needed.

Conduct a monthly vehicle inspection and related tasks to fleet.

Report on customer product inquiries and make recommendations for improved sales.

Engage with sales person and get input in order to compile monthly management report.

Skills and Experience Required:

3-4 years in a Solutions environment.

Solar and retail experience.

Technical knowledge.

Desired Skills:

Retail Store Manager

Store Manager

Retail

Retail Sales

Marketing

Solar system design

Retail Team Management

Store Operations

Store Management

Retail operations

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

