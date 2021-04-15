Roofing Technician – FTC 6 Months at Massmart

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Customer Liaison & Assistance

– From acceptance of quotation function as the primary liaison between the Customer and the Manufacturing Plant with regard to the manufacture, delivery and completion of the roof to the customer’s satisfaction.

– On the day that the quotation has been accepted make an appointment with the customer to facilitate and confirm job requirements ensuring the correct person is on site at the time of inspection and measurement.

– Record and communicate all customer feedback and requirements verbally and in writing using the tools available (Kratos, discussion and e-mail) so that the all affected parties within the organization are aware of requirements and expectations.

– Ensure that any instruction given on site is captured in a site variation book with both the customer and relevant parties signing acceptance of the instruction

– Follow up on Customer feedback in order that all outstanding items are resolved as quickly as possible and immediately escalate all instances where items are not resolved to the Roofing Manufacturing Manager and Regional Manufacturing Manager to ensure that they are resolved in accordance with the customer’s expectations.

Communication Channels

– All communication shall be done in discussion and recorded in writing

– All registers, reports, photographs, feed-back, measurements, e-mails and other sundry items shall be uploaded to Kratos and a note made

– All matters that require resolution shall be resolved as speedily as possible. If they are not resolved within 24 hours the matter shall be escalated to the Roofing Manufacturing HOD and the Regional Manufacturing Manager.

– Communication shall be addressed to or copied to every person that it affects. This includes, for example, the KAM/CAM, Sales Coordinator, Branch Manager, Roofing Designer, Roofing Manufacturing HOD, Regional Manufacturing Manager, etc.

– A schedule of unresolved matters per job shall be maintained daily and copied each morning to the Manufacturing HOD and Regional Manufacturing Manager until such time as the job is closed by means of the various Customer Satisfaction documents.

– The escalation and resolution of queries, problems and Customer requirements is the responsibility of the Roofing Technician

Site measurement

– Plan ahead using Kratos and communication with the sales teams to ensure that all measure ups, follow ups and installation site are completed accordingly to requirement.

– Make an appointment with the Customer and ensure that the correct person is met with on site.

– If there are no architectural drawings, explain to the Customer what we have provided for and ensure that the customer has signed off the Mitek design, 3-D renderings, and any other information available to make the design and specifications as clear as possible to him. Upload copies of these signed documents into Kratos.

– Review and interpret architectural drawings with MiTek Roof design before measurement, familiarize requirements and ensure that they are accounted for when visiting site. Record and communicate discrepancies to the Roofing Designer.

– Analyse information required for site measurement and gather relevant information e.g. pitch, span, heel detail, etc. required for before site measurement. Discuss more complicated jobs with the Roofing Designer to understand the information that he specifically requires and ensure that this information is gathered.

– Accurately measure & verify that all measurements on Mitek drawings match actual site, Kratos & architectural drawing requirements

– Mark and highlight any variations on Mitek drawings and actual measurements on site and discuss these with the Roofing Designer.

– Immediately contact the relevant person in your Communication Channel to discuss concerns prior to leaving the site. Record and communicate concerns to any other affected person in the channel.

– Photograph/film each site to ensure evidence of concern areas to assist designer and upload into Kratos

– Complete & upload the required Site measurement checklist/Roofing Pack into Kratos

After Sales visit

– Conduct site inspection within 48 hours of delivery prior to installation of roof covering ensuring the site has received the correct products and the installation is being done as per roofing layouts supplied.

– If Builders are not doing the installation, a telephone call is sufficient to verify that everything has been received on site that is required.

– Complete and email the courtesy call report, highlight any concerns to your Roofing Manufacturing Manager for further action and communication.

– Escalate all outstanding concerns to the Roofing Manufacturing Manager and Regional Manufacturing Manager.

– Contact the Roofing Manufacturing Manager or any other affected party prior to leaving the site

– Keep a schedule of all jobs requiring an A19, TR1, TR2, Manufacturing certificates and ensure that these take place and are sent to the customer timeously.

– Communicate failure to achieve certification and remedial work required to the Customer and Channel

Supply and Fit

– On confirmation of job immediately make an appointment to visit site and issue a works order which confirms to the contractor, customer and Builders the following: o Contractor’s program, start and completion dates (Works Order) o Access and health and safety requirements o Safe storage of materials o Inspection and site meeting dates o Contractor’s milestone dates o Coordination required with other contractors o Plant and scaffolding requirements

– Confirm these in writing with the Customer and communicate to allocated installer and Roofing Manufacturing Manager (Works Order).

– Manage & confirm all relevant purchase orders for the Supply and Fit of the job.

– Manage installation process o Start & completion dates o Delay claims (update program) o Variations o Quality requirements and inspections

– Ensure installer or installer representative is on site to receive goods, if this is not possible written confirmation that all product has been received and in good order prior to the installation starting.

– Site inspection date (A19 & Customer Satisfaction Letter)

– Initiate payment to installer and keep a record of total contract value, status of work and payments made to ensure that no over payment is possible.

Remedial Claims

– Investigate, verify, report & conclude all remedial claims when instructed by your Roofing Manufacturing Manager or Regional Manufacturing Manager.

– Communicate telephonically and email to the required people to update on issues raised, progress and completion of the work required to close off the remedial.

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

– Matric

– Computer literacy

– Mitek Basic & Intermediate Certification

– Roofing Installation experience would be advantageous

– Cannot be afraid of heights

– 1 – 3 years’ experience in a position of similar nature.

– Ability to read, interpret and understand plans.

– Ability to manage a project or managed projects in previous employment

