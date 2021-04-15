RS Components chooses Orange Business Services for managed services

RS Components (RS) has chosen Orange Business Services as its single end-to-end managed services provider.

Orange will carry out a major transformation of RS’ entire global infrastructure, digitise its sales processes and move its contact centre activities to the cloud.

These projects are a central part of RS’ digital transformation, which is designed to reduce costs, modernise its network capabilities and bring on board new technologies. They include SD-WAN and telephony upgrades to future proof its business. With a fully integrated ecosystem that integrates connectivity, cybersecurity, collaboration and customer experience within a single managed platform, RS can run its business online remotely across thirty-two countries. It also allows the company to create new services and maintain its position in a highly competitive marketplace.

The solution increases business agility, meets PCI DSS regulatory compliance mandates, and simplifies RS’ business processes. Importantly, it ensures that customers and partners have a consistent experience through multiple channels of engagement, both telephony and online. Orange has upgraded the company’s workspace capabilities through the integration with Microsoft Teams, which enables contact centre agents to work remotely. This has been invaluable to RS during the pandemic to keep their contact centre fully functional.

Orange Business Services is providing RS with a fully integrated cloud-based collaboration and contact centre platform, bringing convergence and seamless communications between front and back-office business functions. This is in addition to RS choosing Orange Business Services as its single managed services provider, covering Flexible SD-WAN, LAN, security, conferencing, video, voice and contact centre services and support.

“The transformation journey with Orange has so far been very effective. It is one of true collaboration and partnership. The new Orange Business Services infrastructure supports a secure, resilient, futureproofed omni-channel offering, while supporting our remote working strategy,” says Jes Riley, vice president: IT operations at RS Components.

“With their contact centre solution providing a significant revenue stream and vital to their future business success alongside their network infrastructure, it was important that RS chose a partner that could support them to achieve their digital ambitions. Orange, through its flexible approach, has helped provide the answers to the business challenges they were looking for,” says Kristof Symons, executive vice-president: international at Orange Business Services.