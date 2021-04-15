SAIPA Trainee Accountant – Durbanville (Cape Town)
An established accounting and auditing firm located in Durbanville, is seeking a SAIPA Clerk to join their young team.
R12 5000pm
Must be confident, articulate and aspirant 1st year or 2nd year Trainee Accountant.
B.Comm Financial Accounting
English and Afrikaans
Must live in Cape Town
Successful candidates will receive excellent training and gain a wide range of exposure and experience.
Only applicants from Cape Town will be considered.
Kindly forward your application to [Email Address Removed] with the following:
CV in PDF or Word
Degree / Transcripts
Copy of ID
Desired Skills:
- BCom Financial Accounting
- Good marks
- Junior Accountant
- SAIPA
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree