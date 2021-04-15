SAIPA Clerk

SAIPA Trainee Accountant – Durbanville (Cape Town)

An established accounting and auditing firm located in Durbanville, is seeking a SAIPA Clerk to join their young team.

R12 5000pm

Must be confident, articulate and aspirant 1st year or 2nd year Trainee Accountant.

B.Comm Financial Accounting

English and Afrikaans

Must live in Cape Town

Successful candidates will receive excellent training and gain a wide range of exposure and experience.

Only applicants from Cape Town will be considered.

Kindly forward your application to [Email Address Removed] with the following:

CV in PDF or Word

Degree / Transcripts

Copy of ID

Desired Skills:

BCom Financial Accounting

Good marks

Junior Accountant

SAIPA

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

